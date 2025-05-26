French Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera preview

Rybakina hits a forehand in Strasbourg | Image Source: Getty

12th-seeded Elena Rybakina will face Argentina's Julia Riera in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Monday, May 26.

Rybakina had endured a difficult season for her lofty standards earlier this year, failing to reach a tour-level final in the first four months of 2025. Not to be deferred, the Kazakh played some fine tennis to pick up her ninth career singles pro title at Internationaux de Strasbourg last week, beating quality opposition in Liudmila Samsonova and Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the triumph.

The 25-year-old has reached the quarterfinals in Paris twice (2021, 2024) and will be eager to turn her fortunes around this fortnight. Her first-round opponent will be World No. 202 Riera, who qualified for her second Roland Garros appearance last week in comprehensive fashion.

The Argentine mostly plies her trade on the ITF circuit. While the 22-year-old did reach the semifinals at the Copa Colsanitas against all odds, she had dropped four of her five matches before playing the qualifying event in Paris.

Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera head-to-head

Rybakina and Riera have never met on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elena Rybakina -2500 -1.5 (-425) Over 18.5 (-105) Julia Riera +875 +1.5 (+250) Under 18.5 (-140)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera prediction

Rybakina had struggled with confidence in her game in the last few weeks owing to off-court troubles with her coaching situation. That said, the former World No. 3 played as well as ever in Strasbourg last week, hitting the spots on her serve and getting underneath the ball well enough. She is likely to bring the same form to Paris, considering both tournaments have similar conditions.

Riera, meanwhile, is a true-blue claycourter and, unlike her higher-ranked opponent, she plays more topspin and high-margin groundstrokes. The Argentine's biggest weapon in her arsenal is her defensive two-handed backhand. For what it's worth, while she is a quality player for her ranking on clay, the former Wimbledon champion will likely dominate her during their first-round outing on Monday.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

