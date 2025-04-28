Elena Rybakina's shock Madrid Open exit leads to fans calling out Kazakh's banned coach Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina's 2025 Madrid Open campaign came to an end as the Kazakh suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Elina Svitolina in the third round of the WTA 1000 claycourt event. The result sparked reactions from several tennis fans, with many criticizing Rybakina's continuing association with banned coach Stefano Vukov.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was far from her best against the Ukrainian in the Spanish capital. While Rybakina hit five aces and 24 winners compared to Svitolina's two aces and 10 winners, the Kazakh made a whopping 48 unforced errors, exactly double the number of unforced errors made by the Ukrainian. Svitolina was also more clinical in converting her break point opportunities.

Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) blamed Elena Rybakina's suspended coach Stefano Vukov for her latest disappointment. Vukov, banned by the WTA Tour earlier this year over breaching the women's tennis governing body's Code of Conduct, has been spotted with the Kazakh on multiple instances since the suspension was announced.

"Vukov’s coaching has been holding her back for years and he’s brainwashed her into thinking she won’t be successful without him," a fan wrote.

"Sad to see but it is what it is at this stage it wont change overnight," the fan who wrote the above post added separately.

"I'll keep saying it: Vukov's mental influence is having a significant impact on Elena's health now, after years of degradation. It's draining her energy, her confidence, and so on. Nothing positive, in any case. And what's more, she thinks that without him she's less strong," commented another fan.

"I will never criticise Elena for her performance, but for her refusal to get rid of a man who is destroying her career and life altogether. Other top players change coaches for no reason and she refuses to do so for a million reasons," another chimed in.

"Rybakina allowed a useless unqualified man for coach make her believe that he was the one winning matches not her. Until she overcomes that, she is not winning. Period!," opined one fan.

"Until she doesn't break up Vukov and his puppets. This is going to continue happening. Sorry but Elena looks so insecure," yet another fan weighed in.

The Croatian coach, who was instrumental behind Rybakina's rise to the WTA top 10, has been called out by several high-profile names in tennis for allegedly being verbally abusive towards the Kazakh. However, the former WTA No. 3 herself has repeatedly maintained that Vukov did not ever misbehave with her. The coach himself also claimed that he is innocent in a brief interaction with The Athletic.

Elena Rybakina bemoaned lack of "support" from colleagues on WTA Tour

Elena Rybakina at a press conference (Source: Getty)

A few days after WTA's announcement of Stefano Vukov's ban, Elena Rybakina spoke up about the silence of her colleagues on the tour on the subject. The Kazakh, who disagreed vehemently with the WTA's ruling to suspend Vukov, suggested that she can't count on most of her tour-level colleagues as they happen to be primarily her rivals.

"No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," Elena Rybakina said at a 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships press conference.

Rybakina's performances so far this season have been mostly underwhelming, which has led to the Kazakh slipping out of the WTA top 10. She is currently ranked eleventh.

