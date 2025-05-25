French Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN
Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu preview
Former World No. 10 Emma Raducanu is set to face China's Wang Xinyu in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Monday (May 26).
After a slow start, Raducanu's tour-level season picked up some steam towards the end of March as she reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time at the Miami Open. The Brit also made it to the fourth round of the Italian Open and is well-rested for this year's claycourt Major.
The 22-year-old will be eager to improve on her career-best result of reaching the second round at the French Open (2022). That said, she will likely receive stiff resistance from her first-round opponent Xinyu, who has made it to the third round in Paris twice in the last two years.
However, the World No. 43 has a few endured issues surrounding her form lately, dropping 12 of her 22 tour-level outings this year, which includes a four-match losing streak between the 1000-level events in Indian Wells and Rome.
Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head
Xinyu leads Raducanu 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Chinese defeated the Brit in the second round of the 2021 Linz Open in three sets, nearly two months after the latter's maiden Major triumph at the US Open.
Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu prediction
Raducanu has hit her groundstrokes with conviction during this year's clay season thus far. Moreover, while the World No. 47 had struggled with a lack of high margin in the early years of her career, she has now developed a good enough court sense where she opts for high, mid-court shots more than angles.
Xinyu has a similar style of play as the British tennis sensation, albeit with a little less consistency in her shotmaking. The 23-year-old's cross-court forehand is the biggest weapon in her arsenal and will likely match up well against her younger opponent's forehand. That said, Raducanu has become mentally stronger this year and will likely find the solutions to anything that her opponent has to offer.
Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.