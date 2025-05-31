French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs (12) Elena Rybakina

Date: June 1, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview

Iga Swiatek retrieves a ball at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will face a reinvigorated Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday (June 1).

Swiatek has put her recent weeks' troubles behind her in fine style so far at the claycourt Major. The Pole has yet to drop a set during her campaign for a fifth title in Paris, having defeated the likes of Emma Raducanu, Jaqueline Cristian, and Rebecca Sramkova convincingly. The fifth seed will be eager to record a deep showing on the famed terre battue, if not go all the way, or else she is in danger of leaving the WTA top 5 rankings for the first time since 2022.

Rybakina, meanwhile, had endured a turbulent season due to off-court troubles until this month, which saw the Kazakh pick up her 11th career title in Strasbourg. The World No. 11 has carried her rich vein of form into this year's French Open. After weathering a three-setter against Argentina's Julia Riera in the first round, she dominated 21st-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and American teen Iva Jovic to reach the Round of 16 at the tournament for the third time in her career.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Swiatek and Rybakina are tied 4-4 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. More interestingly, the Kazakh leads the Pole 2-0 on clay, having overcome her at the 2023 Italian Open and the 2024 Stuttgart Open in three sets, respectively.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elena Rybakina -250 -1.5 (+360) Over 20.5 (-140) Iga Swiatek +190 +1.5 (-650) Under 20.5 (-102)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Elena Rybakina prepares to return a serve | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek has been hitting her forehand with confidence once again, undermining her opponents with her aggression and keeping them at bay with her defense. The Pole's serve has also worked well enough. She won 75% of her first-serve points during her 6-2, 7-5 victory against Cristian on Friday.

Rybakina, meanwhile, is also capable of hitting some bombs on her first serve at 6'0. The 12th seed likes following up on her missile trajectories with her flat forehand, which is a wing off of which she can hit winners at a whim. That said, she has suffered from low margin and inconsistency against top players when it comes to baseline play.

Although the former World No. 3 has regained some of the past form that saw her win Wimbledon, the prospect of beating four-time French Open champion Swiatek on her hallowed grounds is an implausible prospect for her at the moment.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

