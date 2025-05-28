French Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (21) Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

21st seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Caroline Dolehide in the second round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ostapenko took on Polina Kudermetova in the first round. The Latvian took control of the first set as a break of serve helped her go 5-2 up. However, she conceded her upper hand in no time, with her opponent reeling off the next five games to snatch the set from her grasp.

Ostapenko was quick to regroup, dishing out a bagel to claim the second set. While she squandered her initial lead in the third set to allow Kudermetova back into the match, the former French Open champion bagged the last three games of the match to score a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 comeback win.

Ad

Dolehide commenced her campaign at the clay court Major against Greet Minnen. The American started the match with a break of serve, though she found herself on the backfoot pretty quickly. Her opponent broke back immediately and snagged another break down the line to take the set.

Dolehide went down a break at the start of the second set to trail 1-2. However, she nabbed five of the next six games to claim the set. She secured the decisive break in the sixth game of the third set and kept her nose in front until the end to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko

-375 +1.5 (-1100)

Over 20.5 (-115)

Caroline Dolehide +275 -1.5 (+475)

Under 20.5 (-125)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Caroline Dolehide at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

It isn't an Ostapenko match without a few twists and turns. She took the scenic route to victory against Kudermetova in the previous round. She hit 37 winners against 31 unforced errors and won 70 percent of points on the back of her first serve.

Ad

Dolehide staged a comeback to get her campaign up and running in Paris as well. She struck 26 winners in contrast to 35 unforced errors and won 65 percent of points on first serve.

While Ostapenko is a former French Open champion, her tournament record aside from her title-winning run in 2017 is quite underwhelming. She has reached the third round just once since she hoisted the winner's trophy eight years ago. However, Dolehide has never made the third round of a Major in singles.

Ad

Additionally, Dolehide hasn't won consecutive main draw matches on clay this year. Ostapenko, meanwhile, won the title in Stuttgart beating Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, and reached the fourth round of the Italian Open. The Latvian's current form makes her the favorite to reach the next round.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More