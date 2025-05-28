French Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (21) Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide preview
21st seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Caroline Dolehide in the second round of the French Open 2025.
Ostapenko took on Polina Kudermetova in the first round. The Latvian took control of the first set as a break of serve helped her go 5-2 up. However, she conceded her upper hand in no time, with her opponent reeling off the next five games to snatch the set from her grasp.
Ostapenko was quick to regroup, dishing out a bagel to claim the second set. While she squandered her initial lead in the third set to allow Kudermetova back into the match, the former French Open champion bagged the last three games of the match to score a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 comeback win.
Dolehide commenced her campaign at the clay court Major against Greet Minnen. The American started the match with a break of serve, though she found herself on the backfoot pretty quickly. Her opponent broke back immediately and snagged another break down the line to take the set.
Dolehide went down a break at the start of the second set to trail 1-2. However, she nabbed five of the next six games to claim the set. She secured the decisive break in the sixth game of the third set and kept her nose in front until the end to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Dolehide prediction
It isn't an Ostapenko match without a few twists and turns. She took the scenic route to victory against Kudermetova in the previous round. She hit 37 winners against 31 unforced errors and won 70 percent of points on the back of her first serve.
Dolehide staged a comeback to get her campaign up and running in Paris as well. She struck 26 winners in contrast to 35 unforced errors and won 65 percent of points on first serve.
While Ostapenko is a former French Open champion, her tournament record aside from her title-winning run in 2017 is quite underwhelming. She has reached the third round just once since she hoisted the winner's trophy eight years ago. However, Dolehide has never made the third round of a Major in singles.
Additionally, Dolehide hasn't won consecutive main draw matches on clay this year. Ostapenko, meanwhile, won the title in Stuttgart beating Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, and reached the fourth round of the Italian Open. The Latvian's current form makes her the favorite to reach the next round.
Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.