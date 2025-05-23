French Open 2025: João Fonseca vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: João Fonseca vs Hubert Hurkacz (30)
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |
João Fonseca vs Hubert Hurkacz preview
João Fonseca has had a worrying start to the European clay-court season. The much-fancied 18-year-old squandered 10 of 11 break points during a 6(7)-7, 6(3)-7 loss to Tommy Paul in the second round in Madrid, and was then dumped out of the first round of the Estoril Challenger event in straight sets by Jesper De Jong.
Despite that form, the Brazilian has won on clay this year. He took the Argentina Open title in February, defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 7-6(1) in the final. The ATP's 65th-ranked player will be playing in his first French Open and will need to eliminate the unforced errors that have crept into his game recently.
28-year-old Hubert Hurkacz has had an injury-affected start to the year, but his 6-3, 7-6(5) defeat of World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal in Geneva suggests he's now fit and healthy. He plays in the semifinal today against Sebastian Ofner. Should Hurkacz reach the Geneva final, it'll be his first final on the dirt since Estoril last year.
João Fonseca vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head
João Fonseca and Hubert Hurkacz have never played on the ATP tour so the current head-to-head stands at 0-0.
João Fonseca vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction
Hubert Hurkacz reached the last 16 for the second time at Roland Garros last year. He'll have a significant edge in experience over the Brazilian youngster, who's only played 36 ATP-tour level matches in his young career so far. João Fonseca made his Grand Slam debut only four months ago in Australia, where he was beaten in the second round by Lorenzo Sonego.
Hurkacz is seeded 30 in the tournament and has eight career ATP titles, Estoril being the only win on clay. The Pole is a seasoned professional, however, and if he can match the youngster's phenomenal power, he should know enough to take advantage of Fonseca's lack of big-game experience. He may need four sets to do so.
Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in four sets.