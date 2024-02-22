Roger Federer-backed On athlete Joao Fonseca makes history as first player born in 2006 to win an ATP match

Roger Federer seems to have struck gold with another player sponsored by his company "On" as teenager Joao Fonseca has made an emphatic start to his career.

Fonseca defeated seventh seed Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the ongoing Rio Open. The youngster showed no signs of nerves while going up against someone ranked so high above him.

Cheered on by a vocal home crowd, Fonseca put on a clinical performance to score his maiden victory on the ATP Tour. He became the first player born in 2006 to win a main draw ATP match.

Excluding Davis Cup fixtures, Fonseca also became the first South American player to win a set by a margin of 6-0 against a top 50 player before the age of 18 since the commencement of the ATP rankings.

Fonseca had received a wildcard to compete in the tournament, just his second at the ATP level. Currently ranked No. 655, his win over Fils has ensured that he'll be ranked in the top 450 at the very least. He'll take on Cristian Garin, a former Rio Open champion, in the second round.

Fonseca was scooped up by Federer to be endorsed by On towards the end of last year based on his results. The Brazilian teenager concluded the season ranked as the No. 1 junior. He also won the boys' singles title at the US Open, his first and only Major title at that level.

Fonseca is just getting started so his profile is set to soar even higher in the coming weeks. Federer seems to have a Midas touch when it comes to the players represented by his company, On. The company currently represents two of the sport's most well-known names.

Along with Joao Fonseca, Roger Federer led "On" also represents Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Roger Federer is one of the shareholders of the sporting company "On" and given his stature, is one of its major brand ambassadors too. He played a big part in getting two of tennis' most marketable players, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton, to be represented by his company in March 2023.

Swiatek has been the most dominant player on the women's tour for the past couple of years. She has been the top-ranked player for the better part of the last two seasons and during this time frame has won three Major titles. The Pole captured his maiden Grand Slam title back in 2020.

Shelton has quickly made a name for himself as well. He reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open and went a step further at the US Open, where he made the semifinals. He later won his maiden ATP title at the Japan Open in October.

Fonseca has some big shoes to fill now as Federer's first two signees have been setting the tour on fire with their performances.

