Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (10) Paula Badosa

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada – TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa preview

Naomi Osaka practising at the Roland Garros 2025 - Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will lock horns with 10th seed Paula Badosa in the first round of Roland Garros. Both women are on a comeback trail from injury-plagued seasons, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. This is one of the most intriguing battles of the opening round, which will surely set the stage for the rest of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Clay has been one of the weaker surfaces for the four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka. However, she has had one of her better clay-court seasons so far. The 27-year-old won her first WTA tour-level title in four years in Saint-Malo and reached the fourth round of the Italian Open. Her best performance at the French Open is the Round of 32, which she has reached multiple times; she will look to improve that this time around.

Ad

On the other hand, 10th seed Paula Badosa is coming back from her chronic back injury. She returned to the court in Strasbourg, where she reached the quarter-final, eventually falling to Liudmila Samsonova in three sets: 4-6, 6-3, 4-6. The Spaniard boasts a clay-court title in Belgrade and a quarter-final finish at the French Open, suggesting that she is comfortable on red dirt.

Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa have never faced each other on the WTA tour. Hence, their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka TBD TBD TBD Paula Badosa TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa prediction

Paula Badosa practicing at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Osaka has made technical adjustments to her game alongside Patrick Mouratoglou to adapt more effectively to slower surfaces, as reflected in her results this season. The Japanese player's success will largely depend on her first-serve win percentage and aggressive groundstrokes.

Ad

Meanwhile, Badosa is significantly more comfortable on clay than her opponent. Her heavy topspin game and ability to absorb pace on this surface make her a formidable competitor. The Spaniard’s success largely hinges on how she manages her back injury.

Given Badosa’s uncertainty regarding her back injury, Osaka enters this match as a slight favourite.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline