French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay (outdoor)
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic preview
Three-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with qualifier Filip Misolic in the third round of the French Open 2025.
The Serb has cruised through his first two rounds at Roland Garros, defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. His second-round match was a straightforward victory over Corentin Moutet. The match lasted three hours and five minutes, with the final set decided in a tiebreaker, ending with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1).
Djokovic has made a conscious effort to win points at the net to add variety on clay. In both matches, he won 16 and 54 points off the net, respectively.
Meanwhile, Filip Misolic has risen through the ranks via the qualification rounds. The Austrian is on a five-match winning streak in Paris, having defeated three opponents in the preliminary phase in straight sets: Liam Draxl, Lukas Neumayer, and Alexander Shevchenko. Misolic triumphed over Yunchaokete Bu in the first round in four sets, and then achieved the biggest victory of his career against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round.
The 23-year-old defeated the Canadian in five sets, 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3. The match lasted four hours and 14 minutes, during which he maintained a healthy first-serve win percentage of 74%. Misolic excelled with passing shots, hitting 37 in the match, including 56 winners. He will be riding high on confidence after this match and will play without any fear against the former World No. 1.
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour. Therefore, the head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Novak Djokovic vs Filip Misolic prediction
The 24-time Grand Slam champion is the heavy favorite heading into the match. His dominance at Grand Slams is unmatched. This marks his 19th appearance in the third round of the French Open out of 21 attempts. The 37-year-old is still going strong, boasting an excellent return game. His movement has appeared sharp so far, making a compelling case for a record 25th Slam in Paris.
On the other hand, clay is Filip Misolic's strongest surface. In his brief career, he has found the most success on the red dirt—winning 11 matches on clay out of a total of 12 victories on the ATP tour. Additionally, the momentum from his last match will be crucial for the Austrian, which he will hope to carry into this match as well.
The sixth seed has yet to drop a set in the tournament and appears unlikely to do so in this match. He is expected to advance to the fourth round comfortably.
Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis