French Open 2025 Schedule Day 11: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner will be among the players in action as the 2025 French Open heads towards finalizing it's semifinal lineups. All three players will be seen competing on Day 11 of the tournament.
Gauff will open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier against compatriot Madison Keys in the day session, which will be followed by the second women's quarterfinal between Mirra Andreeva and Lois Boisson. The four players are competing for the two spots in the bottom half semifinal of the women's draw.
Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is set to take on surprise quarterfinalist Alexander Bublik in the first men's singles quarterfinal. The Kazakh star had beaten Jack Draper in the fourth round. While the former is looking for his second straight French Open semifinal, the latter is eyeing his first last-four spot at a Grand Slam event.
Djokovic, meanwhile, will face his biggest test at the tournament so far as he takes on last year's finalist Alexander Zverev in the night session match. With top drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the Day 11 schedule for the 2025 French Open.
Schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11 am local time: [7] Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
Followed by: [6] Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs [1] Jannik Sinner
Followed by: [3] Alexander Zverev vs [6] Novak Djokovic
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Network/SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match timings
The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will likely commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between.
For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at 11 am time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:
