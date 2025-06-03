French Open 2025 Schedule Day 11: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner will be among the players in action as the 2025 French Open heads towards finalizing it's semifinal lineups. All three players will be seen competing on Day 11 of the tournament.

Ad

Gauff will open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier against compatriot Madison Keys in the day session, which will be followed by the second women's quarterfinal between Mirra Andreeva and Lois Boisson. The four players are competing for the two spots in the bottom half semifinal of the women's draw.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, is set to take on surprise quarterfinalist Alexander Bublik in the first men's singles quarterfinal. The Kazakh star had beaten Jack Draper in the fourth round. While the former is looking for his second straight French Open semifinal, the latter is eyeing his first last-four spot at a Grand Slam event.

Ad

Trending

Djokovic, meanwhile, will face his biggest test at the tournament so far as he takes on last year's finalist Alexander Zverev in the night session match. With top drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the Day 11 schedule for the 2025 French Open.

Schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2025

Jannik Sinner is the top seed at the 2025 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Ad

Starting at 11 am local time: [7] Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Followed by: [6] Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs [1] Jannik Sinner

Followed by: [3] Alexander Zverev vs [6] Novak Djokovic

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Coco Gauff is a former French Open finalist. (Source: Getty)

Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

Ad

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Network/SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match timings

Mirra Andreeva had reached the semifinals at the 2024 French Open. ( Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will likely commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between.

Ad

For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at 11 am time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All other courts) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) USA, Canada TBD June 4, 2025, 5 am ET UK TBD June 4, 2025, 10 am BST India TBD June 4, 2025, 2.30 pm IST





× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis