French Open 2025 Schedule Day 13: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The field at the 2025 French Open has filtered down to the final four, with big names including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner still standing. They play their respective semifinal encounters on Day 13 of the tournament on Friday, June 6.

The first semifinal will have Alcaraz take on Lorenzo Musetti in a repeat of this year's recent Monte-Carlo Masters final. The former had scored a come-from-behind win at the time to secure the trophy. In Paris, both have been in solid form. Alcaraz has dropped only three sets in his five matches so far, the same number as his opponent. They beat Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe in their last encounters, respectively.

Later, the night session match will have multi-time former champion Novak Djokovic take on top seed Jannik Sinner in another exciting encounter. Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament against Alexander Zverev in his last match, while Sinner has won all his encounters in straight sets.

With top-drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the Day 13 schedule for the 2025 French Open.

Schedule for Day 13 of the 2025 French Open

Jannik Sinner is the top seed at the 2025 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs [8] Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by (Not before 7 pm local time): [1] Jannik Sinner vs [6] Novak Djokovic

The full schedule can be found here.

2025 French Open: Where to watch

Lorenzo Musetti will look to book a spot in his first Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)

Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Network/SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

2025 French Open: Match timings

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in Paris from this year's draw. ( Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will likely commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between.

For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at 2:30 pm and 8:15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All other courts) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) USA, Canada June 6, 2025, 5 am ET June 6, 2025, 8:30 am ET UK June 6, 2025, 10 am ET June 6, 2025, 1:30 pm BST India June 6, 2025, 2:30 pm ET June 6, 2025, 6 pm IST





