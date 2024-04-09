From Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams to Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu: Complete list of playable characters in TopSpin 2k25

The newest installment of TopSpin, featuring the likes of Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, is all set to be released on April 26. The popular tennis game will be available on major gaming platforms after 13 years in the market.

The latest edition will be called TopSpin 2k25 and will be released in three different versions: Standard, Deluxe and Grand Slam. The standard edition of the game will feature Serena Williams and Roger Federer on its cover, while the Deluxe edition will feature Carlos Alacaraz, Iga Swiatek and Frances Tiafoe.

Tennis legends from the past such as Steffi Graf, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi are also included in the full version of the game. On that note, let's take a look at the players who will feature in the latest edition of TopSpin 2k25.

1) Roger Federer

2) Serena Williams

3) Carlos Alcaraz

4) Iga Świątek

5) Frances Tiafoe

6) Andre Agassi

7) Andy Murray

8) Belinda Bencic

9) Ben Shelton

10) Caroline Wozniacki

11) Coco Gauff

12) Daniil Medvedev

13) Emma Raducanu

14) John McEnroe

15) Karolina Pliskova

16) Leylah Fernandez

17) Madison Keys

18) Maria Sharapova

19) Matteo Berrettini

20) Naomi Osaka

21) Paula Badosa

22) Pete Sampras

23) Sloane Stephens

24) Steffi Graf

25) Taylor Fritz

Apart from the top competitors in tennis, gamers will also be able to create their own player in the new MyCareer mode. The newly created player will be able to compete against established pros on tour in the most iconic venues.

Let's take a look at all the venues available in the latest edition of the game, TopSpin 2k25.

1) ASB Classic - Auckland, New Zealand

2) Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia

3) BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, USA

4) Cincinnati Open - Cincinnati, USA

5) Internazionali BNL d’Italia - Rome, Italy

6) Miami Open - Miami, USA

7) Mutua Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain

8) National Bank Open - Toronto, Canada

9) Nitto ATP Finals - Turin, Italy

10) Roland Garros - Paris, France

11) Rolex Masters Paris - Paris, France (fictional venue)

12) Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo, Monaco

13) Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China

14) The Championships, Wimbledon - London, England

15) US Open - New York, USA

Apart from the MyCareer mode and exhibition matches, TopSpin 2k25 also offers an online gaming arena, where gamers will be able to challenge others across the globe. Here's a look at the teaser of the game released by the makers 2k.

"I cannot wait to compete as myself, for example, against the all-time great Serena Williams" - Iga Swiatek looks forward to exploring TopSpin 2k25

Swiatek wishes to compete against Serena Williams in TopSpin 2k25

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is looking forward to compete as herself in TopSpin 2k25.

Swiatek is the top draw in women's tennis at the moment and has four Grand Slam titles to her name. The 22-year-old recently captured her second WTA 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open and will soon be defending her crown at the French Open 2024.

Swiatek felt excited to be on the cover of TopSpin 2k25. She wished to play as herself and compete against the likes of Serena Williams in one of the events.

"As a competitor, I’m most excited to play as myself in the game. I cannot wait to compete as myself for example against the all-time great Serena Williams in-game because in real life I haven’t had a chance to play against her," Iga Swiatek said during an interview facilitated by 2K Sports

She also showed appreciation for how the game simulation could help players understand the sport better while enjoying it.

"Tennis is all about mental toughness and work ethic. To achieve results on the court and in-game, it pays off keeping calm, staying concentrated and practicing. While competing at the highest level it's also so important to have fun, which there will be plenty of in-game," she added

Swiatek will begin her clay court season on the back of a fourth-round exit in the Miami Open, where she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova. She is expected to participate in the Stuttgart Open, which begins on April 15.

