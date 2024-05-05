From being 'best friends & soulmates' to breaking up within a year: The complete Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas relationship timeline

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, one of tennis' most recognizable power couples, have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

Tsitsipas and Badosa went public with their relationship during the French Open in early June 2023. They announced their relationship by changing their profile pictures on Spotify to selfies of them together. Badosa recently revealed that Tsitsipas made the first move during the Italian Open in May 2023.

Shortly after announcing they were dating, the former couple started a joint Instagram account called “Tsitsidosa” which quickly became a fan favorite. They shared glimpses of their time together on vacations and tournaments with fans. The account, with over 87,000 followers, has been deactivated after the breakup.

“Best friends & soulmates; Nothing less; nothing more,” the account’s bio read.

Fans were close to seeing the Greek-Spanish couple on court together for the first time at the Wimbledon Championships in July 2023. They signed up to play mixed doubles at SW 19 but Badosa was forced to withdraw due to a spinal stress fracture. Badosa did show up to support Tsitsipas during his singles campaign in London.

In October 2023, Badosa traveled to Antwerp to support Stefanos and his brother Petros at the European Open. After the brothers won their maiden doubles titles together in Antwerp, the Spaniard joined the Tsitsipas family on court during the celebrations.

During the off-season, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas vacationed together in Dubai in December and frequently shared pictures of their time together in the Middle East. Later that month, the couple paired to play doubles for the first time at the 2023 World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi.

They won two mixed doubles matches. Shortly after the tournament, Tsitsipas stated how important Badosa is to him and thanked her for being his support system. The Greek added that Badosa is her "No. 1 fan" and vice versa.

"He [Paula Badosa] has been a very important part of my year and one that has brought me a lot of joy, a lot of confidence in my everyday life," Tsitsipas said. "She is a great support, Paula. I've built a very good relationship with her, which is extremely important and she is my No. 1 fan and I am her No. 1 fan. We carry each other," Tsitsipas said.

'Tsitsidosa' once again paired up at the Tiebreaker Tens, a mixed-doubles exhibition tournament ahead of the Indian Wells Masters in March 2024. They won against Swiatek-Hurkacz and Zheng-Tiafoe before losing to Shelton-Navarro in the final.

Tsitsipas revealed that the first time he met Badosa was at a Tiebreaker Tens event, so playing together at the exhibition was of great sentimental value to him.

"Tie Break Tens is pretty much where we met first time. So it has you know a sentimental type of value for us and I hope we cando many more inthe future," Tsitsipas said.

A few weeks later, the couple was spotted together during the Miami Open, following which Stefanos Tsitsipas turned coach to Paula Badosa ahead of her campaign at the Charleston Open.

The Greek then traveled to Europe to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters and won his third title at the Masters 1000 tournament. Badosa was not present in Monte-Carlo to celebrate the 25-year-old's first big title in two years with him but shared a congratulatory message later on.

As reported by Spanish media, the couple's last public outing was in Madrid, where they both competed in the 1000-tournament. Unfortunately, they bowed out of the event in there opening matches. They were pictured enjoying their time together in the Spanish capital shortly before Paula Badosa announced the separation.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas 'amicably' parted ways

Paula Badosa announced on May 5 that she and Stefanos Tsitsipas separated on an amicable note. She reminisced at their moments together and wrote that they had decided to "move on" after a journey filled with "love and learning."

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

The former WTA World No. 2 thanked families and fans for their support in the past few months and wished the former ATP World No. 3 the best of luck in his future endeavors. She also asked for privacy during this tough time.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect," Paula Badosa added.

