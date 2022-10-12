From Chris Evert to Martina Navratilova: 5 stalwarts Steffi Graf overcame to achieve the Golden Slam in 1988 

On October 1, 1988, Steffi Graf accomplished something that no other player, male or female, has been able to repeat. By winning all four Grand Slam titles, as well as the Olympic gold medal, the German legend achieved the Golden Slam at the age of just 19. The extraordinary occasion marked its 34th anniversary a few days ago.

Graf, who won as many as 22 Grand Slam titles, is considered to be one of the greatest players to ever pick up a tennis racquet, and conquering the Golden Slam is among the most phenomenal milestones that will ever exist.

Here's a look at the players Graf downed in the finals of the five prestigious tournaments on her way to the Golden Slam.

1988 Australian Open

Up until then, Steffi Graf had won just one Major — the 1987 French Open. She was the top seed at the 1988 Australian Open. The German beat Czechoslovakia's Hana Mandlikova in the quarterfinals and ousted Claudia Kohde-Kilsch of Germany in the semifinals.

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert was her opponent in the title clash, whom Graf defeated 6-1, 7-6(3) to complete her Grand Slam triumph without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

1988 French Open

At the 1988 French Open, Graf was the defending champion for the first time in her career. She was up against Argentina's Gabriela Sabatini in the semifinals, where she comfortably won 6-3, 7-6(3).

In the title clash, the German produced the most dominating performance ever in a Grand Slam final. She outperformed Belarusian Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 and clinched her second Grand Slam title of the season. In a match that lasted just 34 minutes, Zvereva managed to win a total of three points.

1988 Wimbledon

Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova at the 1988 Wimbledon Championships

Graf didn't lose a set on her way to the final at Wimbledon. The semifinals saw her defeat Pam Shriver 6-1, 6-2. She faced Martina Navratilova in the summit clash. The American had beaten Graf in the 1987 Wimbledon final and was looking to defend her title. She even got off to a great start, leading 7-5, 2-0.

This was when the German icon shifted gears and started to find her way back into the match. She eventually won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, lifting the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in her career.

1988 US Open

Steffi Graf once again dominated the event, reaching the final of the 1988 US Open without dropping a set. In the quarterfinals, she beat Bulgaria's Katerina Maleeva 6-3, 6-0. A stomach infection led Chris Evert to withdraw from the tournament right before she was supposed to face Graf in the semifinals.

Gabriela Sabatini was the German star's opponent in the final, where Graf won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win her first US Open title and fifth Major overall. She had won the Calendar Slam.

1988 Seoul Olympics - Steffi Graf wins the Golden Slam

The Olympics began just 10 days after the US Open ended. Steffi Graf won a one-sided contest in the semifinals as she beat America's Zina Garrison 6-2, 6-0. Her opponent in the final was once again Sabatini. The German defeated the Argentine in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) and completed the Golden Slam.

In an interview with the New York Times after her match, the German stated that she arrived at the Olympics tired and didn't expect to win.

”I came here really tired. I was not expecting too much of myself. I’m very excited. It’s something not many people after me will achieve. It’s amazing," Graf said.

Poll : 0 votes