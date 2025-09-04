From mental health breaks to US Open SF: How Amanda Anisimova & Naomi Osaka found strength after the lowest point of their careers

Both Amanda Anisimova of the United States and Naomi Osaka of Japan have reached the semifinals of the US Open. While Anisimova beat second-seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3, Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for them. Both of them had to take breaks from tennis, citing mental health issues in the past. Their comeback has been an inspirational journey so far, motivating other players.

Naomi Osaka suffered a lot in the past

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who won her first Major at the US Open 2018. However, her battle with depression and anxiety started almost immediately after that. She had to withdraw from the French Open in 2021 owing to issues with her mental health. She had trouble adjusting to the fact that the focus was firmly on her.

Osaka's daughter was born in 2023, and thereafter, it was a positive trajectory for her. Osaka has been able to make it deep into a lot of tournaments during the past year or so. Her troubles have also paved the way for the tournament organizers to think more about the mental health concerns of the players. In this regard, she said:

"We’ve been able to change quite a lot, because they have quiet rooms and things like that now.”

The 27-year-old Japanese has beaten Coco Gauff this year at the US Open and seems to be back to her best. Neutral tennis fans should wish her success in this year's tournament.

Amanda Anisimova has had to face body-shaming

Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023, as she had to face body-shaming while playing in tournaments and on social media. In May 2023, she said in this regard:

It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time.”

Many people on social media called her body "unathletic." It was a pity that they paid more attention to the way she looked than to her performance on the court.

However, Anisimova's ability to bounce back in style is a testimony to her mental strength. Thus, both Osaka and Anisimova remain inspirations to athletes all over the world. They will clash in the semifinals of the US Open next, but both can be hailed as winners, regardless of the match's outcome.

