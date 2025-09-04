From revolutionary BLM masks to labubus today at US Open: Naomi Osaka’s unique ways to engage with fans beyond the game

Naomi Osaka has enthralled fans with her performance at this year's US Open, reaching the semifinals against all odds after several hiccups in getting her season up and running. The former World No. 1 posing with labubus after her wins has also been one of the highlights of her campaign in New York. But those well-initiated with the Japanese star would know that this isn't the first time she has shown her eclectic side on the court.

Osaka has been the story of the fortnight in New York thus far, as she has finally made her way back to the latter stages of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2021. The 27-year-old has only dropped one set in her last five wins, which includes her straight-set rout of World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

The four-time Major winner's post-match interviews at the 2025 US Open have also attracted awe from fans owing to a new trend of "Labubus" - a luxury bag collectible that has driven online engagement like no other. That said, this isn't the first time she has gone out of her way to let fans know that a tennis player of her stature can still be into worldly causes.

Naomi Osaka paid tribute to Black victims of violence en route to her US Open 2020 title

Naomi Osaka highlights Tamir Rice as part of BLM at US Open 2020 | Image Source: Getty

Five years ago, Naomi Osaka was among the top players on the WTA Tour following her back-to-back Major triumphs at the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open. The $45 million-worth star (via Celebrity Net Worth) had a quiet time on the main women's singles circuit for some time, but would have a comeback for the ages at the 2020 US Open.

Although the New York Slam was ravaged by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that didn't deter Osaka's focus much; neither her on-court dominance nor her persona off of it was shaken. After each of her seven victories at Flushing Meadows, the Japanese star wore a face mask (as was the norm when players weren't competing) featuring the name of a deceased Black person who had been a victim of racial injustice.

The 2020 US Open champion ultimately used her platform to highlight people like Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice, all of whom had died in the preceding years to police brutality. Considering how the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement caught fire that year following controversy surrounding Floyd's passing, her decision to generate awareness about racial inequality in the USA was welcomed by fans and media.

Naomi Osaka has sported labubus of varying colors at this year's US Open to highlight her personal style

Naomi Osaka shows off her white labubu at the US Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka is no longer shouldering the responsibility of highlighting social consciousness as an athlete. However, that doesn't mean the former World No. 1 cannot indulge in her own personality. In fact, the 2025 US Open has allowed her to let her hair down and tap into her fun side, even if that means appropriating the harmless rising trend of celebrities carrying labubus in public.

The World No. 24 has so far endorsed labubus in different colors such as red, blue, black, white, and pink, with their nicknames being "Billie Jean Bling", "Arthur Flash", "LaBillieBoo", "Althea Glitterson", and "Andre Swagassi", respectively.

"Honestly, I'm not a Labubu collector. This is kind of like a one-time thing for the tournament," Naomi Osaka said during one of her on-court interview at the US Open 2025 earlier this week. "Honestly, it kind of started as a joke, so I'm glad people are liking it."

While the 27-year-old has admitted that her carrying labubus to matches "started as a joke", the fact that she has given her ode to past tennis greats like BJK and Agassi would certainly mean a lot to fans.

