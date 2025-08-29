"Naomi Osaka is increasingly annoying";"I am obsessed" - Fans react to Japanese's 'ridiculous' Labubu promotion at US Open

Japanese star Naomi Osaka has recently garnered mixed reactions from fans as she showcased her purple glitter-bejewelled Labubu doll for her second match at the 2025 US Open. She has now advanced to the third round after defeating World No. 47 Hailey Baptiste.For her first-round match, Osaka arrived at the court in a red athletic dress with glitter, with her Labubu doll, which was covered in sparkly red rhinestones and holding a racket made up of deep blue rhinestones. The winner of seven WTA Tour singles titles has also named the two dolls: Arthur Flash, based on the late icon, Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean Bling, based on the legendary women's player Billie Jean King.Osaka's promotion of Labubu dolls at the 2025 US Open attracted mixed responses from tennis enthusiasts. They reacted via The Tennis Letter's recent X post, which said: &quot;Naomi Osaka steps on court for her 2nd round U.S. Open match. New kit with a matching Labubu again. All about the details. 💜💅&quot;One of the fans said: &quot;i’m obsessed with her&quot;Another wrote: &quot;I was genuinely intrigued when she came on to scene. Now she’s just increasingly annoying&quot;While highlighting their disappointment, another fan wrote: &quot;Looks ridiculous&quot;Another fan added: &quot;I'm curious about the mental age of these biological adults.&quot;Some of the other fan reactions to Osaka's Labubu dolls at the US Open are as follows:&quot;I still hate Labubus but Naomi Osaka and Marc Jacobs make them bearable!&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;If it brings her joy, why not? Not harming anyone&quot; mentioned another. Osaka will next lock horns with Russian-born Australian player Daria Kasatkina in the third round. Naomi Osaka reflects on her Labubu dolls and young talent Hailey BaptisteDuring her recent post-game press conference, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka reflected on her Labubu dolls and complimented the rising player Hailey Baptiste.&quot;Honestly, I'm not a Labubu collector. This is kind of like a one-time thing for the tournament. It kind of started as a joke. So, I'm glad people are liking it. Haley (Baptiste), I think she's an incredible player, very dangerous... I told myself I had to focus really hard today,&quot; she shared. (0:37 onwards)The young player, Hailey Baptiste, is the winner of one WTA Tour and two WTA Challenger Tour doubles titles.