“Naomi Osaka always eats with her fits”;”She looks ridiculous” - Fans divided over Japanese’s elaborate US Open outfit

Naomi Osaka caught the attention of fans once again with her elaborate outfit at the 2025 US Open, featuring sparkly red roses in her ponytail and matching headgear. While some fans complimented the look, others didn't seem pleased with her unique style statement.
Osaka put on a show at the Canadian Open this year, reaching her first WTA 1000 final since 2022. Though she lost to Italian player, Victoria Mboko, the Japanese player hinted at a 'super fire' outfit for her US Open run and urged fans to tune into her games.
On Tuesday, Osaka took the court in the New York major, defeating Belgian player Greet Minnen dominantly. However, it was not her game that drew eyes. She walked into the court in an elaborate red outfit, paired with a sparkly jacket and matching stone-studded headgear. She also adorned her braids with glittery roses.
While some fans felt the look was 'iconic,' others were displeased with it. A fan commented that Naomi Osaka could leave all her female rivals behind with that stunning look.
"she always eats w her fits man,always!"
Another fan complimented the former World No.1 in the same line, saying:
"she eats the girlies up every single time"
A X user joined forces to say:
"yeah that's pretty LIT!"
On the other hand, several players found the Japanese player's outfit choice in poor taste.
"Tacky," wrote a fan.
Another user wondered whether she was attending the Met Gala.
"Is this the Met Gala? People pay to watch sports not all that."
Speaking with the same tone, another user suggested that Osaka should retire.
"Oh my god! Retire, for God’s sake. She looks ridiculous."
Naomi Osaka explains details of her US Open outfit
Naomi Osaka isn't new to rocking these iconic fits on the global stage. Earlier this year, she sported a sunflower-inspired look at the Australian Open and a cherry blossom motif at the French Open. At the 2025 US Open, the look was a long-planned and she kept the 'New York lights' theme in mind.
"It was really elaborate, because the crystals are really hard to do on a performance outfit. I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights. I'm glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play. This is my night outfit, so hopefully I'll wear my day outfit next time," she said, via ESPN.
Naomi Osaka's bag also featured a red sparkly labubu that she named 'Billi Jean Bling'. The doll had a small tennis racket to be in sync with the sport. She will face Hailey Baptiste of America in the second round.
