"I'm just really excited & my outfit is super fire" - Naomi Osaka makes delighted admission as she confirms US Open seeding after reaching Montreal SF

Naomi Osaka was all smiles in her on-court interview after her Canadian Open quarterfinal match. The former World No. 1 was in top form as she dispatched the tenth seed, Elina Svitolina, in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-2.The win helped Osaka break into the Top-30 once again, as the Japanese star has moved up 20 places in the rankings. She currently sits at No. 29. This rankings jump has confirmed that the 2-time US Open champion will be seeded at this year's New York Major.The seeding at the Major will be of huge benefit to Osaka, as she has often faced difficult opponents in the early rounds of Majors in recent times, making it difficult for the Japanese player to make a deep run at the Grand Slams. For instance, she had to face Paula Badosa in the first round of the French Open this year, where she lost in three sets. A seeding will ensure that Osaka avoids heavyweight opponents in the early rounds of the tournament and gets to face them in the later stages when her form has picked up steam.Osaka was naturally elated during her on-court interview in Montreal after her comprehensive quarterfinal win. She confessed that ensuring the seeding at the US Open was an important goal for her, and she was excited to achieve her goal. She also hinted at a headline-grabbing outfit at the New-York Major.&quot;I think I'm gonna be seeded in the US Open now because I won my match..so umm..that was a really big goal for me and i'm just really excited and if anyone tunes in my outfit is super fire&quot; said Osaka View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi Osaka's great run in Canada comes right after she split with Patrick Mouratoglou after a ten-month coaching stint and hired Tomasz Wiktorowski as her new coach on a trial basis.Naomi Osaka will face Clara Tauson in the semifinal of the Canadian OpenIn Picture: Naomi Osaka in action (Getty)Naomi Osaka is all set to face 16th-seeded Clara Tauson in the semifinal of the 2025 Canadian Open. These two players contested at the final of the ASB Classic this year, which was Osaka's first final appearance in over two years. Unfortunately, despite winning the first set, Osaka could not finish the match due to injury, handing the victory to Tauson.Since then, Naomi Osaka has struggled at events, as her next-best results in the season were fourth-round appearances in Miami and Rome. However, after the coaching change, she has hit a new gear, winning against the likes of Ariana Arseneault, Liudmila Samsonova, Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova, and Elina Svitolina in Montreal. Her scorelines suggest that Osaka is gradually coming back to her best.This has been the best run that Naomi Osaka has had at the Canadian Open, with her previous best being in 2019, where she lost 3-6, 4-6 against Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.