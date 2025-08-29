"Naomi Osaka had that Rafael Nadal mentality" - Andy Roddick no longer concerned about Japanese's 'intensity' after dominant 2R win

The current World No. 24, Japanese star Naomi Osaka, has advanced to the third round of the 2025 US Open after defeating Hailey Baptiste in the second round. Her performance in the tournament garnered a positive reaction from the winner of 32 ATP Tour singles titles, Andy Roddick, who compared her mental intensity to the legendary Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

Ad

Naomi Osaka, the former World No. 1, is the winner of seven career singles titles, including four Majors. She participated in the US Open mixed doubles championship with Gael Monfils, the winner of 13 ATP Tour singles titles, and lost the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally.

In her first singles round, Osaka defeated Greet Minnen with a concluding set score of 6-3 and 6-4, and then the former World No. 47, Baptiste, with 6-3, 6-1.

Ad

Trending

During the recent episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick,' the American icon, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017, shared his positive thoughts on Naomi Osaka's dominant performance in the US Open, further comparing her prowess to the 92 ATP Tour singles titles winner, Nadal.

"I've never seen more focus from Naomi Osaka every point up 6-3, 5-1 and still super intense, almost had that Rafa (Rafael Nadal) and point-to-point mentality. She went to the desk afterwards with Chris McKendry and Sloane [Stephens] and was kind of very matter of fact," he shared (4:21 onwards)

Ad

He continued,

"You know, obviously Naomi rarely kind of overshares in those types of interviews but was just saying like the only thing I'm really concerned about right now is intensity and it showed she is playing great."

Ad

Notably, Roddick has expressed concern over Osaka's intensity in the past. Meanwhile, in her third-round match, Naomi Osaka will lock horns with the former World No. 8, Russian-born Australian player Daria Kasatkina.

Naomi Osaka reflects on the Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko controversy

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

The Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan native has shared her thoughts on the Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko confrontation, highlighting Townsend's hard work and intelligent nature.

Ad

"I mean, it’s really difficult to say. I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport. And granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that," Osaka told reporters.

Jelena Ostapenko exchanged heated words with the current World No.1 in doubles, Taylor Townsend, after their second-round match at the US Open. During the exchange, the Latvian player mentioned that the American player had "no class, no education," among other things. The conflict rose due to Townsend not apologizing to Ostapenko for a net cord point during their match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More