US Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Daria Kasatkina vs (23) Naomi Osaka

Date: August 30, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka preview

Daria Kasatkina at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 players Daria Kasatkina and Naomi Osaka will clash in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Kasatkina beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5, 6-1 to reach the second round, where Kamilla Rakhimova awaited her. A double break lead helped Kasatkina take charge of the opening set. When her opponent tried to claw her way back into the set with a break of serve, she broke back immediately to restore the status quo.

Kasatkina bagged the opener after serving it out, though not before saving four break points. She led by a break twice in the second set but Rakhimova was able to fight her way back into the set this time, claiming it to level the contest.

It was Rakhimova who blew a lead in the deciding set. Kasatkina overcame a break deficit twice, and went on a three-game run towards the end to seal a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win.

Osaka's US Open campaign commenced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Greet Minnen. She took on Hailey Baptiste in the second round, their third meeting this season. The Japanese needed three sets to win both of their prior encounters.

However, Osaka wasn't tested as much this time, making this her most straightforward match against Baptiste. She wrapped up the proceedings by dishing out a breadstick in the second set, securing a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Osaka leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2024 in straight sets.

Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina +275 -1.5 (+475) Over 20.5 (-115) Naomi Osaka -375 +1.5 (-1000) Under 20.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Naomi Osaka at the US Open 2025.

Osaka's controlled aggression helped her score her first routine win over Baptiste. She hit an even 13 winners and unforced errors, reaching the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2021. She improved her tournament record to 25-6 with the win.

Kasatkina was tested by Rakhimova in the previous round but flipped the script in the nick of time to avoid an upset. She has now reached at least the third round of all Majors this season. She's bidding to reach the fourth round in New York for the third time.

Osaka is a two-time US Open champion. She's also in command of her rivalry against Kasatkina, winning both of their matches in straight sets and never conceding more than three games per set. Kasatkina has had a rather average season so far, with a 19-19 record, while Osaka has a 24-12 record.

Osaka recently made the Canadian Open final, and was also the runner-up at the ASB Classic earlier this year. Considering her record this season and against Kasatkina, she will be expected to extend her unbeaten record in this rivalry.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

