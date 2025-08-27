Naomi Osaka's show-stealing Grand Slam fashion statement peaks at US Open: All about the Japanese's flower-themed outfits in 2025

When it comes to making a statement on the court, no one does it better than Naomi Osaka. Last year, the Japanese paid homage to her heritage with a remarkable line of looks inspired by the region of Harajuku and its cosplay culture. She created elaborate fits with bows, tulle, and ribbons, in collaboration with her kit sponsor, Nike, which created a lot of buzz.

However, Osaka approached her 2025 season with the drive to bless tennis fans with more such breathtaking looks. She kept her promise of 'treating every Grand Slam like it's a Met Gala' (via Threads/@naomiosaka) and blessed the sport with three extraordinary flower-inspired looks created with Nike.

The four-time Grand Slam winner started her season with a sunflower-inspired look at the Australian Open, which was followed by a Sakura, also known as Cherry Blossom-themed outfits. The strict dress codes at Wimbledon left Osaka with very little to experiment with, but she came back even stronger with a rose-inspired look for the US Open.

Let's look at her looks of this season in detail:

#1 Sunflower (Australian Open 2025)

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

An initial glance at Naomi Osaka's Australian Open outfit might not suggest anything extraordinary. Although a closer look reveals the intricate details of her sunflower-inspired look at the tournament.

The WTA star complemented her black tank top and a gray, black and white patterned skirt, and a pop of colors with her sunflower clips and earrings. However, what stole the show was her stunning pair of Nike GP Challenge 1 Osaka shoes, that was bright yellow and orange-hued and featured details of a sunflower's petals on the upper side of the shoe with intricate stitching.

Explaining her looks, Naomi Osaka said:

“On the side (of the shoe) it says, ‘The sun shines where you are.’ Obviously it's sunflower-themed. I have sunflower earrings. I had things in my hair, but I had to take them out.”

In Japan, the flower stands as a symbol of good luck and longevity.

#2 Sakura or Cherry Blossom (French Open 2025)

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Bringing her signature style to clay, Naomi Osaka stunned the Paris Slam with her baby pink, halterneck dress inspired by the cherry blossoms or the Sakura of Japan, which was outlined with maroon accents. She used the maroon in more elements of her outfit, like her visor and wristband, to make her dress pop.

However, the star of Osaka's look was her two space buns. The Olympian worked with hairstylist Marty Harper to curate the hairdo, which was inspired by the manga series Sailor Moon. She adorned them with wired clips resembling the cherry blossoms and finished the look off with her Sakura nails.

“Thank you @nike for letting me draw this fit and trusting me enough to bring it to life (literally don’t know why you guys are always so kind to me), thank you @themartyharper for coming through and turning me into Sailor Moon (it’s giving mahou shoujo ✨). Lastly thank you to everyone for all the kind messages, I am extremely grateful,” she posted on Instagram.

The Nike GP Challenge 1 Osaka shoes were also curated with the same theme.

#3 Rose (US Open 2025)

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka made a thunderous entry at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday with embellished red roses in her hair, showcasing her final flower-themed Grand Slam fit for this season. The Japanese shone bright at night with her bedazzled scarlet dress, which had a bubble skirt and was complemented with a similar-hued jacket.

The 27-year-old brought the look together with Swarovski-encrusted Beats by Dre headsets and an equally blingy Labubu, named Billie Jean Bling. Her diamond stud earrings paired with black Nike staples, like the visor and wristbands, and Rose detailed kicks, truly embodied love and beauty.

"It was really elaborate, because the crystals are really hard to do on a performance outfit," Osaka said. "I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights. I'm glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play," she said after her match (via ESPN).

The style icon also announced that she hopes to showcase her day outfit in one of her upcoming matches at the tournament.

