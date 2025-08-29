"Already a tennis fashion icon";"Looks gorgeous" - Fans in love with Naomi Osaka's 'stunning' purple outfit for US Open day session

Naomi Osaka debuted her purple day session outfit at the 2025 US Open, and fans are in love with it. Several fans called it &quot;stunning&quot; and &quot;cute&quot; as the Japanese WTA star continued her strong run at the New York Major.On Thursday, August 28, Osaka entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium to play her second-round match against home star Hailey Baptiste. Fans were eager to see what the Japanese would be wearing after she stunned in a red outfit during the night session earlier.Safe to say, fans were not disappotined. Osaka wore a bright purple Nike outfit. The dress had a fitted top with small dotted details and a layered skirt. She entered the court with a matching zip-up jacket made from the same fabric. She finished the look with purple-accented Nike tennis shoes. Sharing her images on X, several fans showered praise for the outfit.&quot;Already a tennis fashion ICON,&quot; one fan wrote.E J 🏀 @EJayArrowLINK@espn Already a tennis fashion ICON @naomiosaka&quot;She looks so gorgeous,&quot; another fan wrote.Lisa 🧚🏻‍♀️ @lisa_talking_LINKshe looks so gorgeous&quot;OMFG NAOMI IN PURPLE IT’S STUNNING,&quot; a third fan wrote.23 @RENAWlLLlAMSLINKOMFG NAOMI IN PURPLE 💜 IT’S STUNNINGHere are some more fan reactions to Naomi Osaka's US Open outfit.&quot;A bit toned down 😊 Cute 💜&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;She got her vikings PURPLE ON!!!! #skol lol,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Serving looks as strong as her game🎾💜&quot; yet another fan added.Adding to her stylish appearance was an equally strong performance, as Osaka delivered a clinical 6-3, 6-1 win over Baptiste. Not to forget, the Japanese has recently undergone a coaching change and has been playing well since then.Naomi Osaka relishing new coaching partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski at the 2025 US OpenNaomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyNaomi Osaka recently ended her partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou after less than a year. She began working with Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis. Wiktorowski brings impressive credentials after helping Iga Swiatek win four Grand Slams and spend more than 100 weeks at world No. 1.After her commanding US Open win over Hailey Baptiste, Osaka spoke warmly about working with Wiktorowski:&quot;I can’t give up my secrets. But he definitely makes me see tennis in a different way -- and you can see it in the way I’m playing recently.&quot;Osaka revealed they are working on her return game and that has helped her.&quot;I feel like with Tomasz we’ve been working a lot on my returns, and I feel more confident. So I think that’s a really big point for me, because I feel like I was able to focus and kind of break back immediately when I needed to,&quot; she added.Since Wiktorowski joined her team, she has won eight out of nine matches. Her only loss came in the Canadian Open final to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko. Up next for Osaka is a third round clash against 15th seed Daria Kasatkina.