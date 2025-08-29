"One of the worst things you can say to a Black player" - Naomi Osaka makes her position clear on Jelena Ostapenko & Taylor Townsend's US Open drama

Naomi Osaka was recently asked to weigh in on Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko's US Open drama. The Japanese tennis star was quick to make her position clear on the matter, calling out Ostapenko for her comments.

Townsend and Ostapenko took on each other for their second round encounter at the US Open. The Latvian had been a favorite for the win prior to the match, but come game day it was Townsend who clinched a straight games triumph. After the match, the duo engaged in a heated conversation at the net, with Townsend later revealing that Ostapenko told her she had ‘no class and no education’.

In light of these comments, the tennis world has been left ablaze, with many accusing Jelena Ostapenko of racism. After her second round win at the US Open, Naomi Osaka was asked to share her thoughts on the matter. In response, the former champion said,

“I think obviously it's one of the worst things that you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport. And granted I know Taylor and I know how hard she's worked and I know how smart she is. So, she's the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

She went on to add that this wasn't the ‘craziest’ thing Ostapenko has said, but highlighted the ‘ill timing’ of the comments.

“But if you're like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don't think that's the craziest thing she said. I'm going to be honest. I think it's ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don't know if she knows the history of it in America, but I know she's never going to say that ever again in her life. But yeah, I mean it's just terrible. Like that's just really bad.”

For her part, Jelena Ostapenko denied any racist intention behind her comments, while explaining that she was upset at Taylor Townsend for not apologising after a net cord.

Naomi Osaka to face Daria Kasatkina in US Open third round

Osaka at 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Naomi Osaka's campaign at the US Open has been absolutely incredible so far. The four-time Grand Slam champion kicked off her time in New York with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Germany’s Greet Minnen.

She then took on home player Hailey Baptiste for her second round match. Osaka clinched a straight games win in this encounter as well, ousting her American opponent 6-3, 6-1.

Up next, Naomi Osaka will square-off against Daria Kasatkina for her third round match at the US Open. The duo have played each other twice before, and Osaka has won both these encounters.

