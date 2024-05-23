Geneva Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac

Date: Friday, May 24

Tournament: 2024 Geneva Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $562,815

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Top seed Novak Djokovic is slated to take on Tomas Machac in the semifinals of the 2024 Geneva Open on Friday, May 24.

Djokovic made his Geneva debut a couple of days ago against Yannick Hanfmann in the second round. Djokovic got off and running quickly, breaking Hanfmann's serve in the fifth game. That break proved decisive as he went on to serve out the set 6-3. Hanfmann got off to the perfect start in the following set, breaking Djokovic's serve to take a 3-0 lead. A clinical comeback from the No. 1, however, saw him eventually clinch the tie 6-3, 6-3.

Up against sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the following round, both players were impeccable on serve for the first 10 games. Griekspoor, however, cracked first, allowing Djokovic to serve out the set in the 12th game. An early double break in the second set daw Djokovic once again seal a comfortable 7-5, 6-1 win.

Machac, meanwhile, opened his campaign in the first round with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 win over Jack Draper. He clawed back from a set down in his second-round encounter with Nicolas Moreno De Alboran to eventually seal an emphatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win.

Up against American American teen Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals, Machac raced through the opener to take it 6-3. A tighter second set saw it go to a tie-break with Machac sealing a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Novak Djokovic leads his head-to-head with Tomas Machac 1-0, having won their only encounter at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships in a gripping three-setter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Tomas Machac

(Odds will be added once made available)

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac prediction

Tomas Machac at the 2024 Miami Open

Novak Djokovic heads into his semifinal encounter with Tomas Machac the firm favorite, but there is no discounting a surprise from the Czech who continues to impress in his breakthrough season.

Djokovic may have been out of the action for most of this season, but he's looked in good form this week in Geneva. He's looked more potent on serve and has not shied away from approaching the net. Yet to win his first title this season, this could be his prime opportunity to get the scoreboard ticking.

Machac, meanwhile, has been no slouch himself this season, surprising everybody with his all-round game. He currently holds an impressive 12-7 match record this season and has reached the last eight at the Open 13 in Marseille and the Miami Open. Aided by an incredibly consistent all-round game, Machac could give Djokovic a run for his money should they get into long exchanges from the back of the court.

The pair fought tooth and nail in their last encounter in Dubai last year, and we could very likely expect another thriller. Djokovic, as mentioned earlier, will be a favorite to go through given his great clay court and big match experience.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

