Geneva Open 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Tournament: 2024 Geneva Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $562,815

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Top seed Novak Djokovic is set to make his Geneva debut against Yannick Hanfmann in the second round on Wednesday, May 22.

Djokovic has had an indifferent start to the 2024 season as he surprisingly hasn't clinched a title yet. He kicked off his new season at the Australian Open but suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of eventual champion Jannik Sinner. He was then shocked by Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open before pulling out of the Miami Open.

Djokovic returned to action in Monte Carlo but was defeated by Casper Ruud in the last four. He withdrew from the Madrid Open, marking his second Masters 1000 withdrawal this year. Alejandro Tabilo then swept him off the court in the third round of the Italian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline.

Hanfmann, on the other hand, has already kicked off his campaign in Geneva, having faced Andy Murray in the first round. The German edged out a tight first set before closing it out convincingly in the second set with a 7-5, 6-2 scoreline.

Hanfmann currently holds a 9-13 match record this season and 6-7 on the clay. His best result so far came at the Cordoba Open where he reached the quarterfinals, losing to Luciano Darderi in straight sets. He also reached the third round in Miami, losing to eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Yannick Hanfmann haven't yet faced off in professional competition and hence their head-to-head stands 0-0 currently.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -1400 -1.5 (-275) Over 19.5 (-115) Yannick Hanfmann +675 +1.5 (+190) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann at the 2024 BMW Open

Novak Djokovic heads into his encounter against Yannick Hanfmann as the outright favorite to go through, but there is no discounting a surprise from the German, who's seen some good form on the red clay this season.

While Djokovic has not featured much this season, there is an overriding feeling that he will go through with relative ease. He started his clay court swing well with a semi-final run in Monte Carlo but has seen a dip in form since having suffered a shocking defeat in Italy. He will, however, look to find his best form before he heads to Paris to defend his crown.

Handmann, on the other hand, has impressed on the clay this season. He's been tenacious when it's mattered the most and has shown incredible mental fortitude in a number of his wins. He will have to take his game to another level if he is to beat the World No. 1. He will have to serve incredibly well against a terrific baseline player like Djokovic, and be equally potent on the return should he walk away with a win.

Pick: Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback