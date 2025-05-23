Geneva Open 2025 final: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (6) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: May 24, 2025

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Round: Final

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday, May 24.

Djokovic is now 38 and might not have many years left in professional tennis. However, his inability to win an ATP title in more than a year has come as a surprise to many.

He is, therefore, desperate to play himself into some form ahead of the ensuing French Open. The Serb has so far played good tennis in Geneva. He beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16. He then overcame Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, followed by Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Hurkacz beat Arthur Cazaux 6-3, 6-4 and Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1 in his first rounds of the tournament. He then overturned top-seed Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal and Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Hurkacz 7-0. Needless to say, that is an extremely lop-sided record, as the Serb defeated the Polish player last at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

The Geneva Open is not a very high-profile tournament, but has managed to give Djokovic some quality match practice. His defence was put to a stern test by Fucsovic's powerful forehand in the first match, wnhile Arnaldi dragged him repeatedly into the net with his drop shots.

Then, Norrie stretched him significantly, but the Serb showed the resolve that he is famous for. Djokovic has hit his backhand really well in the tournament so far, and that should satisfy him. The Serb will, however, have to endure Hurkacz's powerful serve-and-volley game in the final.

However, Hurkacz will rush the net frequently, only to his own peril. Djokovic will look forward to the opportunity to pass him often, as the Pole's serve and forehand approaches will be less of a threat on the slow, red clay. The match might go to the final set, but Djokovic should be able to win his first ATP title in more than a year on Saturday.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

