"Getting Steffi Graf to say yes" - When Andre Agassi snubbed his tennis success while revealing his 'greatest achievement'

Andre Agassi once snubbed his tennis success to focus on his married life with wife Steffi Graf when naming his greatest accomplishment. The American also complimented his wife while revealing the person he admired the most in the world.

In his memoir Open, Agassi admitted that he had a "crush" on Graf even before they met, which led to his excitement over getting the chance to dance with the German after they both triumphed at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships and subsequent disappointment when the dance was cancelled. Years later, in 1999, the duo got together for a practice session, after which Agassi sent the 22-time Grand Slam champion a bouquet of roses.

The couple began dating shortly afterwards and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Las Vegas in 2001. They welcomed their son Jaden a month later, with their daughter Jaz being born in 2003.

After retiring from professional tennis in 2006, Andre Agassi turned his focus entirely to his family life. When asked about his 'greatest achievement' in a 2009 interview with The Guardian, the former World No. 1 was quick to name his feat of convincing Steffi Graf to marry him.

"Getting Steffi to say yes," Agassi said.

Agassi also disclosed that Graf was the person he admired the most, commending his wife on being "fearless" and staying true to her values.

"My beautiful bride, because she lives her values on an hourly basis. She’s tireless, fearless, she’s absolutely clear on her objectives. Steffi is a gem," he said.

Furthermore, Andre Agassi revealed that the happiest moments he experienced involved his and Steffi Graf's two children.

Andre Agassi on how his and Steffi Graf's kids made him happy: "Every time I see Jaden and Jaz really push themselves hard"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf with their children Jaden and Jaz - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interview, Andre Agassi shared that he received the most joy when he saw his and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz applying themselves in school and sports.

"Every time I see either of our children, Jaden and Jaz, who are 13 and 11, really push themselves hard, whether that’s for a grade in school or an accomplishment in sport," Agassi said.

Jaz Agassi has gone on to explore her interests in dance and fashion, and become a fitness trainer, often sharing glimpses of her home gym.

Meanwhile, Jaden Agassi has been open about his dream to become a professional baseball player, even representing his mother Steffi Graf's Germany in the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

