Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden suffers crushing exit from World Baseball Classic as Germany lose out to Brazil

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden played for Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson. After the round-robin stage in the four-team event, Germany needed a win against Brazil in a winner-takes-all match but Jaden's nation fell 4-6.

Days ago, Jaden was called up for Germany, his mother's birth nation, to pitch for them in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. The event witnessed Germany, Brazil, Colombia, and China battle it out for the final two spots in the main event to be played in March 2026.

Germany won their first match against China 12-2 on March 2. However, Jaden made his debut when they faced Brazil the next day. Unfortunately, the son of the tennis legends, who were in the stadium cheering Jaden on, put up a disappointing show and Germany narrowly lost 7-9. He lasted just 0.2 innings while surrendering three hits, four runs, and four earned runs.

In the third match against Colombia, Germany was convincingly beaten 0-10 but Jaden put up a slightly better performance pitching 1.2 innings, conceding three hits, two runs, and two earned runs while striking out two batters.

Colombia won all three of their matches and advanced to the World Baseball Classic automatically while, on the other end, China lost all matches and bowed out. Germany and Brazil played a winner-takes-all match on March 6. Jaden did not play the all-important clash and it was the South American nation that came out on top.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden wants to make a mark in baseball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Speaking to MLB.com in February, Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden explained that he tried tennis early on in his life but it was baseball that caught his attention.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Jaden Agassi told MLB.com. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

He has played for his university and even for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. Pitching for Germany was the 23-year-old's big break and although he could not make the most of it, the youngster will surely have more opportunities to continue making his name in the sport.

