Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently opened up about her emotional journey in the fashion industry amid Paris Fashion Week.

Riddle, a social media influencer, garnered significant popularity among fans by providing tips on the best fashion choices during tournaments. Her fashion affinity was also on display at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as she hosted Wimbledon Threads, the official lifestyle and fashion series of the grasscourt Major.

Apart from her online presence, Riddle collaborated with women-owned brand jewelry Lottie to craft tennis-themed jewelry. Furthermore, Riddle and Fritz graced the cover of the New York Times style section during the 2023 US Open.

In an interview with Paris Fashion Week, Riddle was asked about her emotional connection to fashion. The 26-year-old opened up about her journey in the industry, from starting out as an intern to now attending shows as content creator.

She shared that the experiences, along with the opportunity to witness Taylor Fritz make his fashion show debut with Hermes at New York Fashion Week, have left her feeling profoundly grateful and amazed.

"Honestly, just getting to be involved in the world of it. I interned for a PR company and began working fashion weeks when I was 18 years old.

"To now be attending shows as a content creator, even getting to watch my partner walk Hermés' runway, evokes constant pinch-me moments. I’m grateful it’s been democratized a bit in recent years," she told Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode.

Riddle also offered her insights on the fashion world as an influencer, highlighting the industry's increasing shift online.

"As someone who works in social media and is chronically online, it's clear to me that influencers have joined fashion weeks around the world. I know many people feel indifferent or even upset about it, but there is a reason these brands are putting money into online personas," she said.

"People's attention has shifted and fashion is now happening online. Some are better about accepting – and adapting – than others," she added.

Taylor Fritz set to compete at Shanghai Masters, girlfriend Morgan Riddle accompanies him

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Following his quarterfinal exit from the 2023 US Open, Taylor Fritz will be back in action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. The American will enter the ATP Masters 1000 event as the seventh seed.

Following a bye in the first round, the 25-year-old will take on the winner of the match between Yosuke Watanuki and Shang Juncheng. The American will aim to reach the third round of the Shanghai Masters for the first time, having failed to advance past the second round in three previous appearances.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has accompanied him to Shanghai for the ATP Masters 1000 event. The influencer has been documenting her experience of vlogging in China on social media.