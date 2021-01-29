Gippsland Trophy 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

A star-studded line-up awaits fans at the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. This is the first - along with the Yarra Valley Classic - in the series of events that have been lined up Down Under in the lead-up to the 2021 Australian Open.

World No. 2 Simona Halep is the top seed at Gippsland, where she will lead the field along with three-time Slam champion and second seed Naomi Osaka. Newly-crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek (sixth seed) is also amongst the contenders, as is the in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (fourth seed).

Johanna Konta (fifth seed), Elise Mertens (seventh seed), Elina Svitolina (third seed), Karolina Muchova (eighth seed), Qiang Wang (10th seed), Coco Gauff, Polona Hercog, Ekaterina Alexandrova (ninth seed), Caroline Garcia, Jelena Ostapenko and Saisai Zheng are the other big names in the draw.

The Gippsland Trophy is scheduled to begin on 31 January, with the final slated to take place on 6 February. A total of 54 players are competing for the title, out of which the top 10 seeds have all been granted a bye in the opening round.

While some of the names started their season at the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi Women’s Tennis Open, the Gippsland Trophy will be the season-opener for many others. We can expect plenty of fireworks from what is a draw full of high-performing and promising players.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the draw for the Gippsland Trophy, beginning with the top half:

Top half: Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek drawn in the same section

Simona Halep

Seeded players: [1] Simona Halep, [4] Aryna Sabalenka, [6] Iga Swiatek, [8] Karolina Muchova, [9] Ekaterina Alexandrova, [10] Qiang Wang, [15] Polona Hercog and [16] Laura Siegemund

Expected semifinal: Simona Halep vs Aryna Sabalenka

Dark horse: Iga Swiatek

Analysis: Simona Halep will be seen in action for the first time since her shock defeat in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open. The Romanian is seeded No. 1 at Gippsland, and has therefore received a bye in her opening round fixture.

In the second round, Halep could face a tricky opponent in Anastasia Potapova, a supremely talented young star. Should the World No. 2 successfully navigate the Potapova challenge, she could find herself facing 16th seed Laura Siegemund - who surprisingly boasts a 2-1 head-to-head record against Halep.

Perhaps most interestingly though, Simona Halep is drawn to face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Swiatek famously demolished the two-time Major champion at Roland Garros last year.

The Pole is drawn to face one of Kaja Juvan or Yafan Wang in her second-round fixture, while ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova is her potential third-round opponent. Like Halep, Swiatek will also be playing for the first time since the 2020 French Open, where she won the title by beating Sofia Kenin in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka is the fourth seed here, and she comes into the event on the back of some phenomenal form. Sabalenka has registered 15 straight match wins and three consecutive titles, dating back to Ostrava last year.

Aryna Sabalenka, after winning the Abu Dhabi Open.

Sabalenka began 2021 on a very strong note, winning the Abu Dhabi title in emphatic fashion. The Belarusian lost just one set throughout the season-opening event.

Either Astra Sharma or Kaia Kanepi would await Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

Karolina Muchova and Qiann Wang complete the top 10 seeds in this half. Their quarter also has the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Jasmine Paolini - two players with the proven ability to challenge the top players on tour.

Semifinal prediction: Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka

Bottom half: Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina lead the way

Naomi Osaka

Seeded players: [2] Naomi Osaka, [3] Elina Svitolina, [5] Johanna Konta, [7] Elise Mertens, [11] Saisai Zheng, [12] Caroline Garcia, [13] Jelena Ostapenko & [14] Coco Gauff

Expected semifinal: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina

Dark horse: Jelena Ostapenko

Analysis: Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka returns to the tour for the first time since September 2020. Osaka lifted her second title at Flushing Meadows last year, defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final, but then pulled out of all the subsequent events in the season.

Many believe Osaka will add to her Grand Slam tally in 2021, and the Australian Open presents the perfect opportunity for the Japanese to do so. But Osaka is short of match practice, so the Gippsland Trophy will be an important platform for her to sharpen her racquet skills.

One of Alize Cornet or Ajla Tomljanovic would await Osaka in the second round. The 23-year-old could then go up against rising star Coco Gauff, but the American first has to contend with the tricky Jil Teichmann.

Fifth seed Johanna Konta is Naomi Osaka’s potential quarterfinal opponent. Konta had a dismal end to 2020 though, as she lost in the second round of the US Open and the first round at Roland Garros. The Brit hasn’t played on tour since.

Konta could face Bernarda Pera in the second round, which is an extremely tricky fixture for both players.

Elina Svitolina is the third seed at the Gippsland Trophy, and is the expected semifinal opponent for Naomi Osaka. But to get that far, Svitolina will have to improve upon her recent form considerably.

Elina Svitolina

The Ukrainian suffered a quarterfinal exit at Abu Dhabi, losing in three sets to Veronika Kudermetova. Martina Trevisan - who plays Andrea Petkovic first up - could be a difficult challenge for Svitolina in the second round.

A clash with former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko looms for the 26-year-old in the third round. Ostapenko on her part starts off against Italian warhorse Sara Errani, in a fixture that is expected to grab a few eyeballs.

Elina Svitolina’s quarterfinal opponent - should she make it that far - is likely to be seventh seed Elise Mertens. However, Caroline Garcia in the third round could be a tough challenge for Mertens before that.

Garcia owns a 3-0 head-to-head record against Belgian and a 3-2 advantage over Svitolina. Given her ability to do well in important matches, the Frenchwoman can be backed to make it to the semis.

Semifinal prediction: Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia

Prediction for final

Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka

Predicted champion

Aryna Sabalenka