Naomi Osaka says she would like to be Gael Monfils for a day, also reveals her favorite movie & beverage

World No. 3 Naomi Osaka recently participated in a game called 'Quickfire Quiz', where she answered a series of rapid-fire questions covering a variety of topics. During the game Osaka revealed her favorite emoji, favorite beverages, favorite movie and also which player she would like to be for one day.

Austria's Dominic Thiem had also taken the Quickfire Quiz recently, which has been curated by the Australian Open social media team. While the first edition of the quiz saw Thiem answer the flurry of questions easily, Osaka wasn't as quick; the Japanese star struggled with answering some of the questions.

In a reply to the video posted on social media, Naomi Osaka herself admitted she 'can't handle stress that well'. However, the three-time Major winner did well to finish the quiz without giving up, and gave some interesting responses in the process.

Osaka was first asked which player would she like to be for a day, to which she nervously answered:

"Gael Monfils? I don't know!"

In a previous interview, Osaka had revealed that she really admires Serena Williams, so some might have expected her to name the 23-time Major winner as the player she would like to be for a day. But Gael Monfils happens to be one of Osaka's three favorite tennis players, and the Japanese even had an Instagram Live interview with him last year.

Naomi Osaka's favorite movie is Spirited Away & her favorite beverage is green tea

Naomi Osaka is a fan of green tea

In the next set of questions Naomi Osaka gave some offbeat responses. The 23-year-old revealed that she always makes sure to stock on coconut, strawberries and yogurt, that the 'laughing' is her most used emoji, and that her favorite movie is the Japanese animated film "Spirited Away".

During the quiz, Naomi Osaka was also asked about her favorite hot and cold beverages. The former World No. 1 didn't stumble at all in these two questions, and was quick to remark that green tea was her favorite.

Osaka later quipped that she prefers texting over talking on phone.

The 23-year old looked shy and confused throughout the quick-fire game, but ended up giving some very candid answers. Naomi Osaka has self-admittedly struggled with shyness in the past, but has gotten better at handling the spotlight as she has continued to rise upward.

At the end of the quiz, Osaka was asked who she thought was the funniest player on either the ATP or WTA tour right now. And the Japanese named USA's Chris Eubanks as the funniest person in professional tennis.