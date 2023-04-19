Daniil Medvedev recently shared a glimpse into his and his wife Daria Medvedeva's baptism ceremony for their daughter Alisa, which has caused a stir among tennis fans.

On April 8, it was revealed that Medvedev had chosen Andrey Rublev to be the godfather to his daughter. Fast forward to Wednesday, April 19, he shared some photos from his daughter's baptism ceremony, which featured newly minted godfather Rublev and fellow tennis player Karen Khachanov.

"A day to remember," Medvedev captioned the pictures.

Tennis fans were besotted with the adorable nature of the pictures. One fan commented that the photos were causing everyone's hearts to melt instantly.

"When you thought you'd seen it all and won't get any more of Alisa's big day pictures, there Danya goes, making our hearts melt instantly," the fan tweeted.

Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan also made his feelings known as he shared an image of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov from 2012. He noted how the trio's close friendship had become a lifelong bond.

"11 years apart, 2012-2023. The friends you make on the court are the friends you keep for life," Fachan posted.

Another fan joked about the casual attire donned by Rublev and Khachanov in contrast to the fashionable clothes worn by Medvedev's wife.

"Can we talk about dasha slaying in her dior dress & louis vuitton scarf & then we have godfather andrey showing up in ripped jeans & karen in sweats?!!," the fan joked.

Here are some more fan reactions to Daniil Medvedev's daughter's baptism ceremony:

Andrey Rublev jokes about increased responsibility as godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev opened up about the responsibilities he would have to shoulder in his new role as godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa. These were relayed to him by the priest presiding over the baptism ceremony.

"Now I am responsible for making her believe in God. I also have to pray for her every day, and also make sure that she does not take off her cross, that she grows up as a good and kind person," Rublev said in an interview with Championat.

The 25-year-old joked about wanting to switch places with Medvedev, whose sole responsibitly was to support his family.

"As a result, the step turned out to be responsible, because the priest made such a speech that I even said: 'What should Danya do then, since I have to follow this?' To which the priest said that Daniel must support his family," he added.

"I asked if it was possible to change, because it looks like I have many times more responsibility than Dani."

Andrey Rublev is currently competing at the Srpska Open where he will take on the winner of the match between Hugo Gaston and Juan Pablo Varillas. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev will be back in action at the Madrid Open, which is scheduled to begin on April 25.

