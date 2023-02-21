"Got it from your papa!" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proud of daughter Olympia's smirk in latest photo

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian left a sweet comment on their daughter Olympia's latest photo. In the picture, the adorable little girl is beaming at the camera with a mischievous smirk.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1, 2017 to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Since her birth, the proud parents have never shied away from sharing their daughter’s life on the internet.

Olympia has a thriving social media presence on her own Instagram page and has already become a mini-influencer at just six years old. Her social media account is full of special moments in her life, from attending tennis tournaments with mom, to exploring nature outdoors.

Olympia recently posted an endearing photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a mischievous smirk.

Alexis Ohanian was quick to comment on his daughter's picture, writing that Olympia had inherited her dad's smirk.

Olympia has been a social media sensation since her birth, boasting 651K followers on Instagram. Williams and her husband have frequently shared Olympia's pictures on their own social media accounts, receiving an outpouring of love from fans around the globe.

Serena Williams nearly lost her life while giving birth Olympia Ohanian

In a personal essay written for ELLE, Serena Williams opened up about her tumultuous pregnancy, laborious childbirth, and the challenges of motherhood.

Titled "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life," the essay provides an intimate look into the emotional rollercoaster of Williams' pregnancy journey. The American tennis star revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned and that she only found out about it two days before the 2017 Australian Open.

“When I discovered I was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open, my body had already changed. Of course, being pregnant didn’t mean I couldn’t play tennis. I was planning to compete for eight weeks,” Serena wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion named her daughter Olympia as a tribute to her remarkable achievement of winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. She also opened up about her life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth, which almost cost her her life. The former World No.1 revealed that she had to undergo four surgeries during the birth of her daughter.

Williams' story is a testament to her strength and resilience, as she faced the unexpected with courage and grace.

