"Grand Slams definitely play in Novak Djokovic's favor, he is the top favorite to win US Open" - Marion Bartoli

Novak Djokovic has a chance to make history at the US Open. Having triumphed at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, the Serb is one step away from becoming the first man since Rod Laver to win all four Majors in a calendar year.

The 34-year-old will head to Flushing Meadows on the back of a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, where his hopes of a Golden Slam were crushed by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Rod Laver turns 83 today, nearly 52 years after he won the calendar-year Grand Slam.



Novak Djokovic will come to New York looking to complete the historic feat. pic.twitter.com/LEKGfR5D6B — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 9, 2021

After his grueling campaign in Tokyo, where he seemingly picked up an injury, Djokovic decided to skip the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati. This means he will enter the final Slam of the year without having played a tune-up event.

Despite that, former Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli believes Djokovic is the firm favorite to raise the trophy in New York next month.

"I would not understand if we do not place him as a big favourite. For me he is the big favourite," Bartoli told Tennis Majors. "It’s a little easier. He has a day off between each match, he has time to think about each victory, he has time to rest before the next game. I think the Grand Slams are definitely playing in favour of Novak Djokovic."

Players with multiple wins over Djokovic on hard courts since Wimbledon 2018:



Tsitsipas



Medvedev



Zverev



Thiem



Bautista Agut



Carreno Busta (counting 2020 US Open) — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) August 18, 2021

"I think his motivation will be at its peak" - Marion Bartoli on Novak Djokovic's US Open chances

Novak Djokovic representing Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

There is a lot at stake for Novak Djokovic at the US Open. By winning the hardcourt Major, he will not only complete the Calendar Slam, but also overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Slam race for the first time in his career. The Serb is currently tied with his long-time rivals on 20 Majors.

According to Bartoli, the prospect of taking sole ownership of the Grand Slam record will serve as added motivation for Djokovic.

"He will try to win a 21st Grand Slam title and be the first to reach this level," Bartoli said. "I think his motivation will be at its peak and he has the game to win on hard, he has proven it time and time again."

"To be honest, I can’t see him failing to win the US Open," she added.

Djokovic will fancy his chances at the US Open, which will feature a depleted field this year. Roger Federer recently announced his withdrawal due to a knee problem that requires surgery, while 2020 champion Dominic Thiem pulled out due to problems with his wrist.

A foot injury that flared up during the Roland Garros semifinal against Djokovic has troubled Rafael Nadal over the last few months and the Spaniard's participation is in doubt.

That means the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitispas, and Alexander Zverev will be Djokovic's biggest threats at Flushing Meadows.

Edited by Arvind Sriram