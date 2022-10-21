Guadalajara Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maria Sakkari vs (8) Veronika Kudermetova.

Date: October 21, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 8 pm ET and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Sakkari kicked off her campaign with a straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk. She was up against 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the third round.

Sakkari led 5-3 in the opening set, but Collins won the next four games in a row to snatch the set from her. The Greek halted her opponent's momentum as she led 2-0 in the second set. This time, she didn't let the American make a comeback and managed to clinch the set.

The two were evenly matched for most of the third set, but a bad game by Collins cost her the match. Sakkari fully capitalized on her opponent's sloppy play to secure a break of serve in the eighth game to go 5-3 up. She served out the match in the following game to complete a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory.

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Following a first-round bye, Kudermetova defeated Donna Vekic in straight sets in the second round. Awaiting her in the third round was 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Kudermetova started the match with a break of serve but didn't hold on to her lead for too long as Ostapenko leveled the score later. She managed to break her opponent's serve yet again, and this time held on to the advantage she gained. The Russian stepped up to serve for the set at 5-4 and after saving a couple of break points, claimed the set.

The two defended their serves well in the second set. Kudermetova nabbed the decisive break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up, following which she served out the match to win 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Sakkari leads Kudermetova 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Australian Open in straight sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari +135 -1.5 (+275) Over 21.5 (-115) Veronika Kudermetova -175 +1.5 (-450) Under 21.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Australian Open.

It all comes down to this match for Sakkari and Kudermetova as the winner will grab the last remaining spot to qualify for the WTA Finals. The Greek has struggled a bit over the last couple of weeks, but seems determined to make the cut for the season-ending championship and has played well here so far.

Sakkari once again let go of a lead during her third-round match against Collins but didn't collapse completely. She finished the match with 16 winners and 24 unforced errors. Kudermetova, on her part, played a pretty solid match to oust Ostapenko, serving well throughout the contest.

Kudermetova might find it tough to hit through Sakkari, who managed to counter Collins' highly aggressive brand of tennis quite well earlier. Both players are known to let nerves get the better of them. Whoever can handle the occasion well will have the upper hand.

Sakkari competed in the WTA Finals last year, which was also held in Guadalajara. She knows how to play in these conditions, which could prove to be the difference in her upcoming match against Kudermetova and give her the upper hand.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

