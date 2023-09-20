Guadalajara Open 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro

Date: September 20, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro preview

Leylah Fernandez will take on Emma Navarro in an exciting third-round encounter at the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday, September 20.

Fernandez, who is yet to progress past the third round at any of the WTA 1000 showings this year, comes into the tournament fresh off an early exit in San Diego, where the Canadian showed plenty of fight in her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, only to go down in three sets.

On the Mexican soil this week, Fernandez has had it better — coming through in straight sets against Asia Muhammad and 13th seed Elise Mertens. She would be looking to build on the momentum.

Emma Navarro reached the semifinals in San Diego last week.

Navarro, meanwhile, staged a confidence-boosting run to the semifinals in San Diego. The youngster came through the qualification rounds, before posting big wins over big names, including her first top-10 victory (against Maria Sakkari). She was stopped by Sofia Kenin.

Navarro has continued the run with another strong start in Guadalajara. She opened her campaign by defeating Maria Mateas before taking out this year's US Open semifinalist Madison Keys in the second round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Fernandez and Navarro have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Navarro won the duo's latest encounter at the 2023 Cincinnati Open in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Navarro prediction

Fernandez has posted strong numbers behind her serve this week.

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Navarro's history goes back to their junior careers, with the former beating her opponent in the summit clash of the 2019 French Open to capture the girls' singles crown. Needless to say, they are well-acquainted with each others' game.

The Canadian has struggled with consistency through most of 2023 but has found solid footing on her serve this week in Guadalajara. She barely dropped points behind the first delivery in her opener (93%) and was solid against Merterns as well (78%).

The same will come in handy against someone like Navarro, whose game is more return-oriented. The American likes to slug it out from the baseline to win points but will need to take a few risks against Fernandez.

Things can go down to the wire and Navarro should have the edge, given her form. That said, Fernandez's lefty serve has been on fire this week and if she can play with some margin, she should be able to beat the odds.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in three sets