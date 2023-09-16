Guadalajara Open 2023: Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic.

Date: September 17, 2023.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,788,468.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Taylor Townsend pictured at a tennis tournament

Taylor Townsend will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Sunday (September 17).

The American has played most of her matches on the doubles circuit this season but has also registered some strong results in singles.

She has secured 19 wins from 34 matches and a runner-up finish at the ITF Florence 125. Townsend also reached the third round of the US Open and the Italian Open.

She will enter Guadalajara on the back of a decent finish in New York. The 27-year-old defeated the likes of Varvara Gracheva and Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the third round, but eventually fell prey to Karolina Muchova. The Czech player outfoxed Townsend in straight sets 7-6(0), 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic pictured at the 2023 US Open

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic is still recovering from a knee injury and trying to get back into shape for the main tour. She has only played one competitive match in the last eight months.

The Australian made a successful comeback at the 2023 US Open, outclassing Panna Udvardy in a close three-set encounter. However, she was forced to withdraw from her second-round clash against Elena Rybakina due to a recurring knee injury.

Tomljanovic will be hoping to spend some time on the court and get back in shape to compete at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

The head-to-head record between Townsend and Tomljanovic stands at 1-1. The Australian won their most recent meeting in three sets at the 2022 Cincinnati Open.

Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend Ajla Tomljanovic

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Tomljanovic pictured at the 2022 US Open

Taylor Townsend and Ajla Tomljanovic are set to face off in the first round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open in what promises to be an exciting match.

Tennis fans can expect a thrilling battle on the hard courts of Mexico's Panamerican Tennis Center due to their unique skill sets and balanced history.

Townsend, the American powerhouse, comes into this match with a diverse resume this season. With 19 wins out of 34 matches, including a remarkable run to the third round of the US Open, she's displayed her singles prowess. Known for her strong baseline game and clever net play, the 27-year-old can put immense pressure on her opponents and always keep them guessing.

Tomljanovic, on the other hand, has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that has limited her time on the main tour. She is known for her powerful groundstrokes and unyielding fighting spirit, making her a formidable opponent when she is at her best. It will be interesting to see if she can keep up her high level of fitness throughout the match.

Considering their recent form and Tomljanovic's fitness concerns, this match could swing either way. If Townsend can maintain her consistency and exploit her net skills, she might have the edge. However, the Australian's accurate groundstrokes and tactical intelligence cannot be underestimated.

The American will need to bring her A-game to the fore and take her chances during crucial moments. She will be up against an experienced opponent, with a solid all-round game, but should be able to pass this test and secure her spot in the next round.

Pick: Townsend to win in three sets.