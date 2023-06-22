Halle 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Date: June 23, 2023

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview

Jannik Sinenr at the 2023 French Open.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will take on World No. 48 Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open on Friday.

Sinner needed three sets to get past veteran Richard Gasquet in his opener, following which he faced compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the second round. Both players had a few break point chances in the first set, but neither was able to seize the moment to secure an advantage.

Sonego came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to take the lead in the contest. With his back up against the wall, Sinner raised his level. A single break of serve in each of the next two sets was enough for the 21-year old to wrap up a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory.

Bublik ousted Borna Coric in straight sets to set up a second round date against Jan-Lennard Struff. The two were off to a shaky start as they started the match by trading service breaks. The Kazakh broke his opponent's serve once again down the line to clinch the opener.

Struff led 3-0 in the second set, but Bublik fought back to level the score. The latter's efforts weren't enough in the end as he lost the set in the eventual tie-break. The duo went toe-to-toe in the third set, with the sixth game of the set proving to be the turning point.

Bublik needed seven break points to snag the pivotal service break, surging ahead to lead 4-2. He fended off a couple of break points on his own serve in the next game and soon won the match 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Sinner leads Bublik 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last week's Libema Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik at the 2023 Italian Open.

Both players needed three sets to get over the finish line in the previous round. For Sinner, it was his second straight three-set tussle in Halle. His break point conversion rate has been quite dismal in his last couple of matches. The young Italian went 3/20 on break points against Gasquet and 2/11 against Sonego.

Sinner's serve and ground game has been decent otherwise. He'll need to be more clutch on important points or else it's going to cost him sooner rather than later. He defeated Bublik just last week and put up a pretty decent performance as well to knock him out.

Sinner didn't drop his serve even once and did well to counter Bublik's booming serve. The Kazakh's serving stats were pretty impressive against Struff in the last round, blasting 23 aces and winning 84% of first serve points. He'll need to repeat those numbers in the next round as well to make it a competitive battle.

Bublik has managed to win just one set against Sinner in their previous three encounters. The latter has the answer to everything the former throws at him. It's likely that history is going to repeat itself, with the Italian coming out on top yet again.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

