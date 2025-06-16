Halle 2025: Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: June 17, 2025

Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open

Round: First Round

Venue: The OWL Arena in Halle, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Ugo Humbert is set to take on Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open on Monday, June 16, in an exciting clash between two southpaws eager to get their form back.

Humbert has had a rough ride on clay this season, picking up just two wins over a stretch of more than two months. But his struggles weren’t without reason - the Frenchman was struggling due to a fractured fifth metacarpal, an injury that clearly limited his performance and contributed to early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

Thankfully for the Frenchman, the transition to grass has brought better fortunes. He kicked off his grass court campaign in style at ’s-Hertogenbosch, notching confident straight-sets wins over Dan Evans and Nuno Borges before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Gabriel Diallo.

Shapovalov, on the other hand, has had a similarly rough run on clay, also finishing with a 2-5 record—but without the mitigating factor of injury. His form hasn’t picked up on grass either; his opening match of the season saw him fall to Arthur Rinderknech in a puzzling three-set loss (4-6, 6-2, 0-6) at the BOSS Open.

Both players will be looking to turn things around in Halle, but Humbert's recent bounce-back and comfort on grass might just give him the edge in this opening clash.

Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Shapovalov leads the head-to-head 3-2. But it was Humbert who emerged victorious, clinching a straight-sets win in their last meeting at the Indian Wells Masters 2023.

Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert Denis Shapovalov

Odds will be updated when available.

Ugo Humbert vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Both players have a similar win percentage on grass across their careers, hovering around the 55% mark. However, Denis Shapovalov is currently amid the most challenging stretch of his career. His serve—his biggest weapon—has massively failed on grass, recording nine double faults in his latest match against Rinderknech.

Given his current form, it's hard to see Shapovalov upsetting Ugo Humbert, who has a proven track record of success at Halle, including a title run in 2021.

Pick: Humbert to win in straight sets.

