Halle Open 2023: Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris preview

Denis Shapovalov plays a backhand at French Open

As the Halle Open 2023 prepares to unfold, the spotlight falls on the first-round clash between Denis Shapovalov and Lloyd Harris, two players having a tumultuous run so far this year.

Shapovalov, currently 29th in the world, has had his share of hiccups in 2023, albeit with a few exceptional performances. He gave a promising start at the Adelaide tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals, but the rest of the year has been marked by intermittent performances.

He suffered a humbling defeat in the third round at Roland-Garros against Carlos Alcaraz with a scoreline of 1-6, 4-6, 2-6. But then, he and a disappointing first-round exit in the Stuttgart Open at the hands of Marton Fucsovics with a scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. Notably, Shapovalov was a semifinalist on the grass at both Queen’s and Wimbledon in 2021, but since then, his success on this surface has been sporadic.

Lloyd Harris, on the other hand, has had a challenging year filled with fitness concerns, which has hindered his performance. His participation in the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Lyon Open, French Open, and Rosmalen Grass Court Championships has seen him unable to progress past the early stages.

Before the grasscourt season, Harris’ notable performance was at Lyon Open, where he overcame Manuel Guinard in qualifiers before Arthur Rinderknech sent him packing in the first round.

Over the last 10 matches, Shapovalov has four wins and six losses. He won the first set in six of these encounters, playing an average of 27.7 games and winning 13.2 of them. His wins were split between 2-0 (25 percent win rate) and 2-1 (25 percent win rate), whereas his losses were predominantly 2-0 (50 percent loss rate) and 2-1 (33.3 percent loss rate).

Harris, on the other hand, has three victories and seven defeats in his recent 10 matches. The South African took the first set twice, and played an average of 23.6 games, with 11.1 wins.

His 2-0 victories represent a 66.7 percent win rate, and he also has one 2-1 win, indicating a 33.3 percent win rate. His losses mainly occurred in straight sets (2-0 loss rate of 71.4%), with one defeat at 2-1 (14.3 percent loss rate).

Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

In their head-to-head encounters, Lloyd Harris is ahead with three victories over Denis Shapovalov. The inaugural match was in Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2021, where Harris clinched the win with 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(6).

Harris replicated his triumph in the US Open later that year, dominating Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Their most recent battle in the 2022 Miami Open also witnessed Harris as the winner, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris odds

Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Lloyd Harris plays a forehand at French Open

At the forthcoming Halle Open 2023, an intriguing first-round encounter between Denis Shapovalov and Lloyd Harris is on the cards. Both athletes have been battling inconsistency, making this a hard match to predict.

Shapovalov's performance is often unpredictable. The Canadian player’s game is marked by a robust first serve and a strong forehand, but a hasty approach during rallies often disrupts his rhythm. Additionally, his second serve could be a potential weak spot.

Harris brings a formidable first serve and strong returns from both sides. His agile footwork and effective forehand can be a sight to behold. Nevertheless, when his gameplay isn't at its peak, he is prone to costly errors.

Despite the tough competition, Shapovalov might have a slight advantage, as he has had more court time this season, which could tip the balance in his favour.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

