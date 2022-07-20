Hamburg European Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini.

Date: July 21, 2022.

Tournament: Hamburg European Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Hamburg, Germany.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €1,770,865.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN.

Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini preview

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

World No. 26 Karen Khachanov will square off against Fabio Fognini in the second round of the 2022 Hamburg European Open on Thursday.

Khachanov commenced his campaign in Hamburg against home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. The Russian went down an early break, but immediately fought back to tie the score. However, he lost serve once again to trail 4-2 and couldn't manage to get back into the opening set after that.

Khachanov had to save a couple of break points at the start of the second set to fall even further behind. The seventh seed secured a break of serve in the sixth game, which was enough to clinch the set down the line. Khachanov led 2-0 in the deciding set, but allowed Struff to get back into the game as he leveled the score soon enough.

The Russian then saved a couple of match points while serving to stay in the match at 6-5. Khachanov then played a brilliant tie-break to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Fabio Fognini at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Fabio Fognini took on Aljaz Bedene in the first round. After a couple of service holds each by the duo, the Italian won three games in a row to lead 5-2, and soon served out the set quite easily after that.

Bedene jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but the World No. 61 fought back by winning three in a row as well. The Slovenian once again swept the next three games to bag the set.

Fognini saved five break points at the start of the deciding set for a gutsy hold of serve. Neither player got close to a break point after that, as the set went on to a tie-break. Momentum swung wildly in the tie-break as well, but Fognini came out on top to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Khachanov leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Rotterdam Open in straight sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Karen Khachanov -185 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-110) Fabio Fognini +140 -1.5 (+290) Under 22.5 (-130)

Karen Khachanov vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Khachanov at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Khachanov and Fognini faced off in doubles as well in Hamburg with their respective partners, with the former's team emerging victorious. Consequently, they will already have an idea about each other's tactics.

Fognini has struggled a fair bit this season, winning consecutive matches on just two occasions, during his semifinal runs in Rio de Janeiro and Belgrade. However, considering his best results have been on clay, he can't be counted out.

The Italian will need to find a way to counter his opponent's booming serve. Khachanov hit 11 aces and saved 10 break points as well.

While both players were stretched to three sets in their first-round contests, Khachanov seemed to be the steadier of the two. The Russian will look to overwhelm Fognini with his raw power, but will need to remain consistent as well.

The 35-year old, on his part, will look to move his opponent all over the court in order to elicit some errors from him. However, Khachanov has been the more in-form player and is likely to get past Fognini in this contest.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in straight sets.

