Hamburg European Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere

Date: July 28, 2023

Tournament: Hamburg Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €1,831,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview

Musetti is through to the quarterfinals.

Third seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on unseeded Serb Laslo Djere as a place in the Hamburg European Open semifinal beckons.

World No. 18 Musetti faced a tough outing against Jozef Kovalik in the second round in a contest spanning two days, dropping the opener for the loss of three games. However, the defending champion came roaring back into the contest, conceding only two games as he restored parity.

In a competitive decider, Musetti fought back from a break down, winning the last three games to extend his perfect record at the ATP 500 tournament to 7-0 with the 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. He's now 26-17 on the season, having opened his title defence with a straight-set win over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer.

Meanwhile, the 57th-ranked Djere also had a far from straightforward contest against Argentine veteran Guido Pella in the Round of 16. The 28-year-old drew first blood, taking the opener for the loss of two games.

However, Pella conceded three games as he forced a decider. To his credit, though, Djere reasserted his ascendancy on proceedings - reversing the second-set scoreline - to book a meeting with the defending champion.

The 2019 Rio Open champion is now 21-17 in 2023, improving to 5-3 in Hamburg. He lost in the opening round last year, with three of his previous wins at the tournament coming during his run to the semifinal in 2021.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Musetti has won only two of his seven meetings with Djere, losing all four of the pair's claycourt meetings. The head-to-head reads 5-2 in favor of Djere. However, the Italian did win his last meeting with the Serb in the Round of 16 at Naples last year in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere prediction

Djere is into the last eight in Hamburg.

Both Musetti and Djere are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both players aren't the biggest servers or powerful hitters of the ball on tour but move pretty well.

Djere, though, takes the edge because of his superior pedigree on clay, where he has won 82 of his 138 matches and two titles. Musetti, by contrast, is a relative greenhorn, going 46-27, winning one title.

Moreover, Djere has had Musetti's number - especially on clay - but the Italian has played some of the best tennis of his young career in Hamburg - where he remains unbeaten. A tough battle could ensue, but expect Musetti to come through.

Pick: Musetti in three sets