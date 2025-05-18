Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: May 19, 2025

Tournament: Hamburg European Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 2,158,560

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK -Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron and Roberto Bautista Agut play in the first round of the Hamburg European Open. Giron had a decent Italian Open, knocking out fellow American and fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the second round, before succumbing to Hubert Hurkacz.

Ad

Trending

World No. 45 Marcos Giron has had a reasonably successful start to the year by his standards. In a third-round meeting with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Melbourne, the 31-year-old put up a decent show despite losing 3-6, 4-6, 2-6. This was followed by quarterfinal appearances at the Mexican Open and Delray Beach. He also had a good win in Madrid, beating young gun Learner Tien.

37-year-old Bautista Agut is having a challenging season thus far, struggling for wins. However, the clay is his favorite surface. He has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros twice, in 2016 and 2017. He won a clay-court title in Kitzbuhel in 2022, which was an ATP 250 event.

Ad

Bautista Agut is a tour veteran in his 21st year as a professional. He was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, when he lost to Novak Djokovic. Bautista Agut is in the closing stages of an impressive career that has seen him capture12 ATP Tour titles.

Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Marcos Giron and Roberto Bautista Agut have played twice on the ATP tour, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 2-0. Both matches took place in 2022 on a hard court. Agut won 6-3, 6-3 in Cincinnati, and 7-6(5), 6-3 in Canada.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron -117 -3.5 (+185) Over 22.5 (-117) Roberto Bautista Agut -106 +3.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-109)

Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron has the better recent results and is in good form. He also has a win over in-form Casper Ruud at Indian Wells, and this, together with his recent victories over Learner Tien and Taylor Fritz, will have improved his confidence, so that if he plays his best tennis, he's capable of beating anyone.

Ad

Bautista Agut is the better clay court player, but his best days are behind him. If the American reproduces the form that saw him beat Taylor Fritz last week, he should beat the Spaniard comfortably.

Pick: Marcos Giron in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More