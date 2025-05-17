Hamburg Open 2025: Draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The clay-court season continues with the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open, which will be played from May 17 - 24, 2025. Following Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sebastian Korda's early withdrawal, the four semifinalists from the Italian Open also won't play in Germany - Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul, and Carlos Alcaraz.

The withdrawals open up a wild card entry for Alexander Zverev, who becomes the number one seed in his home country. American Frances Tiafoe, the World No. 16, is the second seed, and Andrey Rublev, the World No. 17, is seeded three. Traditionally, the tournament has taken place in July, a week after Wimbledon, but has been moved to the week before Roland Garros for this year.

Last year, the tournament was won by Dominican Nick Hardt. He defeated German Marvin Moller in the final, 6-2, 6-4.

What is the Hamburg Open?

The Hamburg Open Championship is an outdoor clay-court event that takes place in Hamburg, Germany. At one time, the tournament was part of the ATP Masters, but has been an ATP 500 event since 2009. The event first took place in 1892, and Roger Federer has won more Hamburg titles - four - than any other player. Rafael Nadal, Stefan Edberg, and Ivan Lendl are all past champions.

Venue

The AM Rothenbaum is the venue for the ATP 500 tournament.

Draw and Players

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev won the title in 2023, and he is the tournament's top seed. The 2020 champion, Andrey Rublev, is the third seed. Other notable entrants are the in-form Francis Cerundolo, seeded four, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded six.

Alexander Zverev will be looking to sharpen his tools ahead of the French Open. He's had a decent clay-court swing so far, defeating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win the BMW Open in Munich last month, so that he starts the tournament as the favorite.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The main draw of the Hamburg European Open will begin on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The quarterfinals will take place on May 21, and the semifinals on May 23. The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

Day Round Time Saturday May 17 Qualifying 11.00 am Sunday May 18 Round of 32 TBD Tuesday May 20 Round of 16 TBD Wednesday May 21 Quarterfinals TBD Friday May 23 Semifinals TBD Saturday May 24 Final TBD

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The winner of this year's Hamburg Open will take home 403,655 Euros and 500 ranking points. Here's a full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Place Prizemoney (Euros) Ranking Points Winner 403,665 500 Finalist 217,200 330 Semifinalist 115,755 200 Quarterfinalist 59,140 100 Round of 16 31,570 50 Round of 32 16835 0

Hamburg Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers around the world can watch the ATP 500 event as follows:

USA: American fans can watch on The Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can watch the action on Sky UK.

Canada: Canadians can watch on TSN.

