Hamburg Open 2025: Draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

By Geoff Poundes
Modified May 17, 2025 13:38 GMT
Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe
Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe (Source: Getty)

The clay-court season continues with the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open, which will be played from May 17 - 24, 2025. Following Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sebastian Korda's early withdrawal, the four semifinalists from the Italian Open also won't play in Germany - Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul, and Carlos Alcaraz.

The withdrawals open up a wild card entry for Alexander Zverev, who becomes the number one seed in his home country. American Frances Tiafoe, the World No. 16, is the second seed, and Andrey Rublev, the World No. 17, is seeded three. Traditionally, the tournament has taken place in July, a week after Wimbledon, but has been moved to the week before Roland Garros for this year.

Last year, the tournament was won by Dominican Nick Hardt. He defeated German Marvin Moller in the final, 6-2, 6-4.

What is the Hamburg Open?

The Hamburg Open Championship is an outdoor clay-court event that takes place in Hamburg, Germany. At one time, the tournament was part of the ATP Masters, but has been an ATP 500 event since 2009. The event first took place in 1892, and Roger Federer has won more Hamburg titles - four - than any other player. Rafael Nadal, Stefan Edberg, and Ivan Lendl are all past champions.

Venue

The AM Rothenbaum is the venue for the ATP 500 tournament.

Draw and Players

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev won the title in 2023, and he is the tournament's top seed. The 2020 champion, Andrey Rublev, is the third seed. Other notable entrants are the in-form Francis Cerundolo, seeded four, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded six.

Alexander Zverev will be looking to sharpen his tools ahead of the French Open. He's had a decent clay-court swing so far, defeating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win the BMW Open in Munich last month, so that he starts the tournament as the favorite.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The main draw of the Hamburg European Open will begin on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The quarterfinals will take place on May 21, and the semifinals on May 23. The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

Day Round Time
Saturday May 17Qualifying11.00 am
Sunday May 18Round of 32TBD
Tuesday May 20Round of 16TBD
Wednesday May 21QuarterfinalsTBD
Friday May 23SemifinalsTBD
Saturday May 24FinalTBD
Prize Money and Ranking Points

The winner of this year's Hamburg Open will take home 403,655 Euros and 500 ranking points. Here's a full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

PlacePrizemoney (Euros)Ranking Points
Winner403,665500
Finalist217,200330
Semifinalist115,755200
Quarterfinalist59,140100
Round of 1631,57050
Round of 32168350
Hamburg Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers around the world can watch the ATP 500 event as follows:

USA: American fans can watch on The Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can watch the action on Sky UK.

Canada: Canadians can watch on TSN.

