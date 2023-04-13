Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are gearing up for a Round of 16 match at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The clash on Thursday, April 13, will mark Zverev and Medvedev’s 14th encounter on the ATP Tour. Their most recent meeting came a few weeks ago at Indian Wells, where Medvedev prevailed. Surprisingly, this will be their first professional meeting on a claycourt, with all of their previous meetings having come on hardcourts.

Zverev is playing in his first red dirt event at the Monte-Carlo Masters since the infamous 2022 French Open. He set up a meeting with Medvedev after registering victories over Alexander Bublik (3-6, 6-2, 6-4) in the first round and against Roberto Bautista Agut (6-4, 6-4) in the second round.

In his on-court interview after his win over Bautista Agut, Zverev spoke about the impending clash with Medvedev. He remarked that they haven't even practiced together on clay, let alone played an official clay match on the surface. The 25-year-old, however, recalled one of his losses to the Russian during a junior claycourt event.

“I have no practice with him on this surface actually. Funny enough. We have played juniors against each other. He beat me there,” he said after his second-round Monte-Carlo Masters win.

The former World No. 2 further revealed that Medvedev, who is widely known to dislike red dirt, used to enjoy the surface as a junior.

“He used to like clay in juniors, so. I hope that’s still not the case in the senior tour now, but it’s gonna be fun,” he joked.

"It's gonna be a different story" – Daniil Medvedev cautious about Monte-Carlo Masters clash against Alexander Zverev as a pro

Daniil Medvedev, who is the third seed at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, received a bye in the first round of the event and cruised through his second-round encounter against a tough opponent in Lorenzo Sonego – 6-3, 6-2.

Interestingly, Medvedev's take on his upcoming clash with Alexander Zverev was similar to that of the German. He recalled beating the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist on clay during their junior years.

“We played first time maybe seven years ago on the ATP Tour. And in juniors it’s maybe 12 years ago,” the former World No. 1 said, with a laugh. “I remember I beat him once in the final on clay in juniors.”

The 2021 US Open champion, however, suggested that he was cautious about their claycourt clash as pros, given Zverev’s prowess on the surface and his form in the recent two matches.

“But yeah, it’s gonna be a different story. I saw him in first two matches. He seems to be in good shape. So I’m just gonna have to be at my best,” Medvedev noted.

Medvedev’s recent victory over Zverev at Indian Wells proved to be a tiebreaker in their neck-and-neck head-to-head battle. Of their 13 clashes so far, seven have concluded in the favor of the Russian, while the German has six wins under his name.

Zverev, who is playing on his favored surface at the Monte-Carlo Masters unlike Medvedev, will hope to equalize their rivalry yet again in the upcoming match.

