"Having children makes me more patient, that has tempered me" - When John McEnroe revealed why he didn't 'yell and scream' in the commentary booth

John McEnroe once opened up about why his fiery and volatile on-court personality did not carry over to his role as a commentator. The American credited his responsibilities as a father for tempering his persona in the booth.

McEnroe married actress Tatum O'Neal in 1986, and they had three children together - Kevin, Sean, and Emily. The former World No. 1 and O'Neal divorced in 1994, the same year he played his final singles professional match on tour. The couple initially shared custody of their three children until McEnroe was awarded full custody in 1998 due to O'Neal's substance abuse issues.

John McEnroe reinvented himself as a commentator shortly after his retirement. While the American showcased his humor through witty retorts in the commentary booth, his fiery temper and heated outbursts that were commonplace during his matches did not carry over to his new role.

Trending

In a 1995 interview with The New York Times, the seven-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that he enjoyed the team environment in the commentary booth, emphasizing that the "yelling and screaming" part of his personality did not translate to television.

"In the booth, it's a team, not me versus everybody. I like that. But what am I going to do, yell and scream in the booth? That part of my personality doesn't translate to TV," John McEnroe said.

McEnroe also revealed that he didn't feel "frustrated" when providing commentary. He credited fatherhood with making him more patient, asserting that his more calm and composed demeanor stemmed from the responsibility he had to be a good father.

"I don't feel frustrated in the booth. Having children makes me more patient. That has tempered me. To me, the first responsibility is to be a good father," he added.

John McEnroe on his approach to commentary: "I purposely tailor myself to what my father told me as a kid, which was to be honest"

John McEnroe

In the same interview, John McEnroe shed light on his approach to commentary, disclosing that he adhered to his father's teachings of honesty without being overly critical of any player.

"I purposely tailor myself to what my father told me as a kid, which was to be honest, although I'm not always totally critical of someone," he said.

The American also emphasized that his ultimate aim was to be "entertaining," humorously remarking that he brought some flavor to the booth.

"The bottom line is to be entertaining," Mc Enroe added. "And I add some flavor, like barbecue sauce."

In addition to his three children with Tatum O'Neal, McEnroe also has two daughters, Ava and Anna, with his wife Patty Smyth.