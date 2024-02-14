Novak Djokovic once opened up about his father Srdjan's pivotal role in motivating him to defeat Roger Federer in the ATP Finals final.

Djokovic produced one of the greatest seasons in tennis history in 2011, triumphing at the Australian Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open. He then faced the daunting task of living up to his prior success in 2012. While the Serb didn't reach the same heights as in 2011, he successfully defended his title at the Melbourne Slam, won three Masters 1000 titles, and secured the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Adding to his accomplishments, Novak Djokovic ended the season by clinching his second ATP Finals title, claiming a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-5 win over two-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final.

Following his win, the Serb expressed satisfaction with how his year had panned out, especially considering the high standards set by his "incredible" 2011 season. Despite suffering losses in the French Open and US Open finals, he remained confident in his ability to navigate Grand Slam tournaments.

"Well, it's been a very long year, a very long two years, but very successful two years. I didn't really know how I will follow up after incredible 2011, but I believed that I have to use the time where I'm playing the best tennis of my life and I'm winning Grand Slams, finally realize what I need to do to win the major tournaments," he said in his post-match press conference.

"This was my time, my moment, and I needed to step in and really believe in my ability. So throughout the whole season I've had lots of success and had some disappointing losses at big events, in a couple major finals," he added.

Overall, Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his "fantastic" year, particularly since he had to overcome several challenges off the court. He highlighted the emotional difficulty of his ATP Finals campaign as his father battled with a serious respiratory illness back home.

The Serb dedicated the title to his father, disclosing that his resilience inspired him to find added strength and motivation in the final against Federer.

"But, you know, all in all, it was a fantastic year, where I've had to face a lot of difficulties off the court as well. You know, especially coming into this tournament, having my father fighting his own fight for health gave me extra strength that I wanted to play for him in a way. That's one of the reasons I really gave it all every match, especially tonight. This was a title for him," he said.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced each other five times in 2012

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer squared off against each other five times in 2012. Their first meeting of the year took place in the semifinals of the Rome Masters, where the Serb claimed a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory.

Djokovic also defeated the Swiss legend in the French Open semifinal, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Federer then triumphed over the Serb in the Wimbledon Championships semifinal, securing a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory en route to his seventh title at the grass court Major.

Subsequently, Federer beat the Serb 6-0, 7-6(6) to clinch the Cincinnati Masters title. Djokovic then emerged victorious against the Swiss legend in the ATP Finals final, winning in straight sets.

