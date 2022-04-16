"He has every right in the world to decide when he plays again" - Boris Becker on Roger Federer

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker believes Roger Federer "has every right in the world" to return to the tour when he pleases. Becker reckons the Swiss has worked hard to achieve his elite status and that he fully deserves it.

The 20-time Major champion has been out of action since August last year, when he underwent a third surgery on his knee. He had previously gone under the knife twice in 2020.

Even though the Swiss great will turn 41 this August, he remains keen to make another comeback to the sport and has recently been spotted working hard in the gym.

When asked about Federer's potential comeback, Boris Becker explained to Eurosport that he always gives the Swiss full freedom to make any decision without judging him.

"With Roger, I abstain from my opinion," Becker said. "As long as he thinks he wants to play, then let him. We are happy if he still does."

Becker firmly believes the 40-year-old should be allowed total freedom of choice regarding his comeback.

"He has every right in the world to decide when he plays again. He's earned it, worked for it, and in this respect: as long as he still calls himself a tennis player, we have to recognise him as such," Becker added.

In a recent interview, the Swiss star revealed that he is targeting a comeback later this year but likely after Wimbledon. As such, fans could see the former World No. 1 in action during the American hardcourt series and then after during the Laver Cup.

Which tournaments could Roger Federer target for his comeback?

Assuming Roger Federer makes a return to the tour after Wimbledon, we could see him in action as soon as the Swiss Open in Gstaad, which is scheduled to begin on 18 July.

While playing in his home event might be a tempting proposition for the Swiss, it remains to be seen if he will opt for claycourt as his comeback surface with a series of hardcourt events lined up after.

The 40-year-old could instead head straight to the US to play in the Citi Open, which would give him much-needed practice for the two back-to-back Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Should Federer hold an interest in playing at the US Open, he will need a fair bit of match practice, given he would not have played any tennis in over a year. The Citi Open and the two Masters events should provide a decent bit of practice, but a fourth tournament will likely be handy for the Swiss. However, it's important to note that Federer usually opts to play only one of the tune-up Masters events before the US Open.

However, given his age, he will likely not add more events in August and instead opt for one of the post-Wimbledon events in July.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan