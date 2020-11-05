He doesn't set fixed limits: Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer's retirement plans

Roger Federer’s camp has once again provided some exciting news about the legendary Swiss’ recovery phase. After Severin Luthi and Federer himself, it is now the turn of the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s coach - Ivan Ljubicic - to give an update about his ward’s physical condition.

While speaking to oktennis.it, the Croat was asked about Roger Federer’s well-being to which he gave a positive response. Ljubicic spoke along the same lines as both Luthi and Federer have done in recent times and assured fans that the World No. 4 was on track in his recovery process.

“He is in the recovery phase, I would say that things are going in the best way,” Ljubicic began.

Ljubicic further revealed that Federer has been gradually increasing the quantity as well as the quality of his training sessions. The 41-year-old further expressed his curiosity about Roger Federer’s ability to push harder in the coming months.

"He trains more and more and better, I'm curious to see how much we can push in the coming months,” Ljubicic continued. "The program we had in mind to date has been fully respected. There is a lot of trust.”

Roger Federer's training is going as per plan.

There has been a lot of talk about the tournaments that Roger Federer intends to play in the year to come. However, for Ivan Ljubicic, such discussions were thoroughly premature although he did confirm that there was a plan in place to leave ‘as soon as possible’ for the 2021 Australian Open.

“Talking about programs is now premature,” Ljubicic asserted. “I certainly cannot say today what we will do in April. I know we want to leave as soon as possible, play a great Australian Open and then evaluate step by step.”

Going over to the dreaded topic of retirement, the Croat played down the urgency of the same before adding that he was hopeful that Federer will continue playing for a ‘long time’.

“He doesn't set fixed limits,” Ljubicic said. “I hope for a long time, of course.”

There is no problem between Roger Federer and me and there never will be: Ivan Ljubicic

(L-R clockwise) Ivan Ljubicic, Daniel Troxler, Tony Godsick, Severin Luthi, and Roger Federer

The Croat recently formed the LJ Sports Group, which has recently taken Matteo Berrettini under their wing.

Naturally, there have been talks of competition between Ljubicic’s agency and Roger Federer (and Tony Godsick’s) Team8. However, Ljubicic dispelled those notions by giving his assurance that his relationship with his long-time friend, Federer was as healthy as ever.

“Before being the coach, I have been a great friend to Roger for many years,” Ljubicic explained. “There is no problem and there will never be, between us."

On that note, the Croat was asked if there was any conflict in interests given his dual role as Federer’s coach and potential business rival. Ivan Ljubicic answered in the negative and strongly suggested that his coaching role held more importance. He went on to briefly explain his position with regards to his agency.

"No no, my job is and remains to be Roger Federer's coach,” Ljubicic gave his assurance. “However, during the COVID-19 break, I decided to start this new company. It is an activity that I had always done on my own, but now there are new partners with me, we intend to grow and structure ourselves even better,”